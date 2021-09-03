Troy set for opener against Southern

Troy coach Chip Lindsey is eager to learn more about his team during the season opener, but he’s certainly not overlooking the opponent.
The Trojans take on Southern at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
The Jaguars, based in Baton Rouge, La., and members of the SWAC, played a six-game schedule in the spring after deciding not to play last fall due to COVID-19. Southern went 5-1 during the abbreviated slate.
“The one thing I noticed from their spring season is their guys played extremely hard and they were very well coached,” Lindsey said. “They finished in the Top 25 in the FCS and got 10 players on the preseason conference award list, so that tells you what kind of team they have.
“What sticks out to me is they have great tradition. They’ve won like 19 league championships in their history. I know they’re going to come in here excited to play and looking forward to the opportunity.”
Troy will debut a new starting quarterback in Missouri transfer Taylor Powell, who beat out last year’s primary starter Gunnar Watson for the No. 1 slot.
One guy Powell will be keeping an eye on is Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis, a 6-3, 195-pound junior, who was the Southwestern Athletic Conference's defensive player of the year last season after finishing with 27 overall tackles (19 solo). He also became the 26th recipient of the Buck Buchanan award, bestowed upon the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision and named for the legendary Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, who played collegiately at Grambling State.
“The first guy you see on film is No. 32,” Powell said of Lewis. “He’s a really good pass rusher, so we’re definitely going to have to have our protection plan in place to handle them.”
Lindsey had plenty of praise for Lewis as well.
“He’s definitely a factor and causes a lot of problems,” Lindsey said. “He gets after the quarterback and also plays the run pretty well, so we’re going to have to have a great plan for him.”
The Trojans’ defense has been the talk of preseason camp and should get a good test from the Jaguars, led by redshirt senior quarterback Ladarius Skelton. During the spring season, Skelton threw for 529 yards and three touchdowns, completing 37-of-65 attempts and led the team in rushing with 370 yards and four rushing scores.
“He’s a dual-threat guy that I think can cause a lot of problems with his feet as well as throwing it,” Lindsey said. “They do a great job of designing runs for him, and he can improvise in the passing game when things aren’t there. He can tuck it down and run it.
“I think for us, we have to limit his explosive plays, because it looks like whenever they have one he’s involved in one way or the other.”
It should also be noted that four of the five offensive linemen named to the preseason All-SWAC team were from Southern.”
While Lindsey has done his homework on Southern, he knows having his team prepared to handle business on both sides of the football will ultimately prove to be the difference.
“Sometimes in Game 1 you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get, so you’ve got to be prepared to adjust as the game goes,” Lindsey said. “We’re really focused on trying to improve in our base offense, defense and special teams and our fundamentals.
“Hopefully we’ll not go out there and shoot ourselves in the foot. You see so many game ones where a team comes out and turns the ball over and has a bunch of penalties. That’s something we can’t have against a good football team like this.”