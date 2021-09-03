Troy set for opener against Southern

“The first guy you see on film is No. 32,” Powell said of Lewis. “He’s a really good pass rusher, so we’re definitely going to have to have our protection plan in place to handle them.”

Lindsey had plenty of praise for Lewis as well.

“He’s definitely a factor and causes a lot of problems,” Lindsey said. “He gets after the quarterback and also plays the run pretty well, so we’re going to have to have a great plan for him.”

The Trojans’ defense has been the talk of preseason camp and should get a good test from the Jaguars, led by redshirt senior quarterback Ladarius Skelton. During the spring season, Skelton threw for 529 yards and three touchdowns, completing 37-of-65 attempts and led the team in rushing with 370 yards and four rushing scores.

“He’s a dual-threat guy that I think can cause a lot of problems with his feet as well as throwing it,” Lindsey said. “They do a great job of designing runs for him, and he can improvise in the passing game when things aren’t there. He can tuck it down and run it.

“I think for us, we have to limit his explosive plays, because it looks like whenever they have one he’s involved in one way or the other.”