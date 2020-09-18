Troy set for opener at Middle Tennessee, game time changed to 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

After previous cancellations and postponements altered the beginning of the season, Troy learned Friday it will actually get a little earlier start to its opener Saturday when kickoff time at Middle Tennessee was moved up 30 minutes to 2:30 p.m.
The game will be televised on ESPN, taking the place of the Georgia Southern-Florida Atlantic game which was originally slated for that time slot before it was canceled. Before Friday’s announcement, the Trojans and Blue Raiders were set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.
It will be the first of two scheduled meetings between the two foes this year. Middle Tennessee is slated to visit Troy on Nov. 21.
For the Trojans, just getting on the field in game competition – no matter the time, location or opponent – is welcomed.
“It seems like we’ve been waiting on this for a long time,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “Obviously it’s going to be a 12-week grind with no bye week. That’s something we’ve been talking about and trying to get them to understand.
“With (COVID-19) testing going on each week, it’s a whole different element on top of the normal bumps and bruises and injuries you have during the season.”
While Troy will be playing its first game, Middle Tennessee enters the contest after a 42-0 thumping at the hands of Army two weeks ago. The Blue Raiders turned the ball over four times in the game.
Lindsey, however, doesn’t put much stock in that result.
“Playing Army was a whole different animal for those guys,” Lindsey said, referring to Army’s triple-option offense. “They’ll rebound well. They’ve got good coaches and good players. Obviously playing at home will be a big plus for them. We’ve got to be able to handle the road trip in Week 1 and hopefully we’ll do that well.”
There will be a familiar face directing the Middle Tennessee offense in Tony Franklin, who was the offensive coordinator at Troy during the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Franklin is known far and wide for his spread offense.
“I’ve known him for a long time,” Lindsey said. “He’s very creative and has done it with different type quarterbacks over the years at different places. He’s adapted always to his personnel. He’s going to make you defend the entire field.”
A year ago, Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara passed for 2,616 yards with 20 touchdowns and added 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
“Asher O’Hara is kind of where it starts,” Lindsey said. “He’s a really good athlete – truly a dual-threat quarterback. He’s a guy definitely we have to have a good plan for.
“He’s going to make his share of plays for sure. Our defensive staff has been working to figure out the best way to limit him.”
Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said having a chance to watch some game film from the Army game has been helpful for Troy in preparations despite the lopsided loss.
“You’re just looking at some similarities of what they may have done last year and kind of looking at the different wrinkles they may have added to that from last year,” Hall said. “For the most part, they (offense) didn’t play a whole lot of snaps. Army runs an offense that controls the football.
“At the same time, we took a lot of time looking at the personnel and just trying to see how much crossover there was from last year to this year.”
Troy linebacker KJ Robertson is confident the defense, which struggled last season, will be ready for whatever Middle Tennessee presents.
“I think it’s a whole 180 turn, honestly,” Robertson said of the unit. “Communication is 100 times better. Guys trust each other more; people are doing their jobs. We’re running full speed. There is no giving up on any play. We’ve just got weapons everywhere.”
It will mark the debut as Troy’s starting quarterback for Gunnar Watson, who served as the back-up to Kaleb Barker a year ago.
“I think we’re ready and prepared,” Watson said. “We’ve been waiting for a while now. We’ve had more time to prepare for Middle Tennessee. We watched a lot of film on them. They like to bring a lot of pressure, but I think we’ll handle it fine.”
