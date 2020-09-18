Troy set for opener at Middle Tennessee, game time changed to 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall said having a chance to watch some game film from the Army game has been helpful for Troy in preparations despite the lopsided loss.

“You’re just looking at some similarities of what they may have done last year and kind of looking at the different wrinkles they may have added to that from last year,” Hall said. “For the most part, they (offense) didn’t play a whole lot of snaps. Army runs an offense that controls the football.

“At the same time, we took a lot of time looking at the personnel and just trying to see how much crossover there was from last year to this year.”

Troy linebacker KJ Robertson is confident the defense, which struggled last season, will be ready for whatever Middle Tennessee presents.

“I think it’s a whole 180 turn, honestly,” Robertson said of the unit. “Communication is 100 times better. Guys trust each other more; people are doing their jobs. We’re running full speed. There is no giving up on any play. We’ve just got weapons everywhere.”

It will mark the debut as Troy’s starting quarterback for Gunnar Watson, who served as the back-up to Kaleb Barker a year ago.

“I think we’re ready and prepared,” Watson said. “We’ve been waiting for a while now. We’ve had more time to prepare for Middle Tennessee. We watched a lot of film on them. They like to bring a lot of pressure, but I think we’ll handle it fine.”

