Troy set for Thursday night clash at Coastal Carolina

If the last two games between Troy and Coastal Carolina are indicative of things to come, a national television audience on Thursday night should be in for quite a treat.
“They’ve got really, really good players and we do too,” Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said during his weekly press conference. “I think for the most part we’re relatively even across the board in a lot of ways. When you have two teams like that that battle, that I think respect each other and play hard, you’re going to end up with some good games.
“We expect another barn-burner, close down to the wire.”
Such has certainly been the case the previous two seasons, with Coastal battling back in the final minutes each time to pull off victories – the Chanticleers winning 42-38 at Troy last year on a touchdown with 35 seconds left and taking a 36-35 win at home two years ago when Coastal scored with 30 seconds left and successfully converted a try for 2.
“The last two years we haven’t finished this game off like we want,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “The third and short two years ago if we convert, we’re probably able to run the clock out. We don’t do it and they go down and beat us right at the last play of the game. Then last year we scored with about a minute left and then they scored on the two minute drive.”
The two battle again starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Conway, S.C., with ESPN2 televising the contest from Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina (6-1, 2-1 Sun Belt) is ranked No. 24 in the country and is coming off its only loss of the season last week, 30-27, at Appalachian State on a last-second field goal.
Troy (4-3, 2-1) has won two straight Sun Belt games against Georgia Southern (27-24) and Texas State (31-28), the latter coming two Saturdays ago on the road before a bye week.
“We’re catching them at the wrong time for us, I guess, with them really playing well,” Chadwell said. “We know it’s a big challenge and we’ll have to play well to win.”
Coastal presents a high-powered offense that averages 45.7 points per game, while Troy is considered one of the best defenses in the league, holding opponents to an average of 19.6 points per outing.
“Defensively they’ve played great all year,” Chadwell said. “It’s the best defense we’ve seen to this point. They shut people down. Their front seven is tremendous and they play a lot of players.
“From an offensive standpoint, we’re going to have to play well to move the ball.”
Coastal is led by quarterback Grayson McCall, who has completed 102 of 132 passes for 1,769 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s also rushed for 133 yards with two TDs.
“He’s a true dual-threat quarterback – can run it and throw,” Lindsey said. “He does a great job of running their offense. It seems like he knows that offense like the back of his hand. He’s got a lot of weapons around him.”
Among his top targets are wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh (35 catches for 676 yards) and tight end Isaiah Likely (29 catches for 545 yards), who leads the receivers with eight touchdowns.
“He’s a big challenge,” Lindsey said of Likely. “He’s a big, athletic guy. I think they list him at 6-foot-4, about 240 or 250 pounds, but he’s got wideout-type skills. He’s got really good balance and body control; he’s got a lot of short-area quickness and for a tight end a lot of speed. They obviously do a great job of highlighting him.”
Troy is expected to start Gunnar Watson at quarterback for the third straight game in place of Taylor Powell, who began the season as the starter but has been slowed by a leg injury.
“I think with Gunnar in there, he solidified them in their quarterback position and has really given them a spark they needed offensively,” Chadwell said.
For Troy to move the football effectively it will have to do so against a Chanticleers unit that has limited opponents to an average of 17.1 points per game.
“Jeffrey Gunter (bandit) Is a guy who really sticks out to me,” Lindsey said. “He’s disruptive. He leads the team in sacks (5); leads the team in TFLs (7.5). He’s an athletic, big physical guy who plays extremely hard like their whole defense does.
“This is one of the better defenses in the league and we need to have a great plan.”
Like Chadwell, Lindsey believes the match up has the makings of another thriller.
“I think these types of games are what make our league so exciting,” Lindsey said. “I mean, each and every week you’ve got to be ready to play. Excited about the challenge and looking forward to the opportunity.”