Troy set for Thursday night clash at Coastal Carolina

If the last two games between Troy and Coastal Carolina are indicative of things to come, a national television audience on Thursday night should be in for quite a treat.

“They’ve got really, really good players and we do too,” Coastal coach Jamey Chadwell said during his weekly press conference. “I think for the most part we’re relatively even across the board in a lot of ways. When you have two teams like that that battle, that I think respect each other and play hard, you’re going to end up with some good games.

“We expect another barn-burner, close down to the wire.”

Such has certainly been the case the previous two seasons, with Coastal battling back in the final minutes each time to pull off victories – the Chanticleers winning 42-38 at Troy last year on a touchdown with 35 seconds left and taking a 36-35 win at home two years ago when Coastal scored with 30 seconds left and successfully converted a try for 2.

“The last two years we haven’t finished this game off like we want,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “The third and short two years ago if we convert, we’re probably able to run the clock out. We don’t do it and they go down and beat us right at the last play of the game. Then last year we scored with about a minute left and then they scored on the two minute drive.”