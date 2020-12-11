Troy set to battle No. 11 Coastal Carolina at Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy coach Chip Lindsey and his players view Saturday’s home tilt against No. 11-ranked Coastal Carolina in more ways than one.
It’s a chance for high national exposure if the Trojans can knock off one of college football great stories of the year in the Chanticleers.
It’s a chance to stay bowl eligible as Troy needs to win its final two regular-season games to get in position for an invitation.
And it’s a chance to keep some welcomed momentum gained from the 29-0 victory at rival South Alabama last weekend.
Troy (5-5 overall, 3-3 Sun Belt) and Coastal Carolina (10-0, 7-0) square off at Veterans Memorial Stadium starting at 2 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, but was postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.
“This week is a great opportunity to play one of the best teams in the country at home in Coastal Carolina,” Lindsey said. “(Coach) Jamey Chadwell does a great job and in year three you can really see the difference. They’ve gone from winning three games his first year to being undefeated this year. You can see them growing up.
“They were a younger team last year but they added a few key transfers that have made a big difference. Overall, this is a really good football team and a very well-coached team. It’s a great opportunity for our team and we’re looking forward to get a chance to play them here at home.”
Coastal is led by quarterback Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 1,832 yards on 127-of-189 passing with 20 touchdowns in nine games. He missed a game on Oct. 24, a 28-14 win over Georgia Southern, with an upper body injury.
CJ Marable leads the rushing attack with 724 yards on 142 carries with 10 touchdowns and Jaivon Heiligh is the leading receiver with 40 catches for 682 yards and eight touchdowns.
“They’re a very multiple offense that does a lot of great things,” Lindsey said. “Their quarterback Grayson McCall has played outstanding for them. He doesn’t turn the ball over much and can really run and throw.
“CJ Marable is another important player that we’re really familiar with. We thought he was a really good player for them last year who has improved further this year.
“Their wide receiver corps is really impressive and under noticed. They do a great job of getting open and making plays. Their offensive line is really impressive, too, and do a great job of doing what they do. It’s going to be a great challenge for us defensively because they really attack the field. We’re going to have to limit their big plays.”
Coastal is coming off its most impressive win of the season, 22-17 over then No. 8-ranked BYU this past Saturday in a game that was put together late in the week. BYU defeated Troy 48-7 in the second game of the season.
“They were very impressive in that game,” Lindsey said of Coastal’s win over BYU. “We’ve seen BYU up close and personal, but I thought Coastal had great momentum going into that game which helped. They’ve had a lot of really good things happen for them this season.
“When you play good football, you put yourself in position to build momentum. BYU is a really good football team and it probably hurt them some having to come across the country last minute, but you can’t take anything away from Coastal. They had a great plan, executed that plan and won the game. I was very impressed with them as I have been all year.”
Troy played one of its best games of the year against South Alabama last week, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Trojans had been dealing with players missing due to COVID-19, but appear back to full strength now.
“We were in a situation the last couple of weeks where we didn’t have enough players to run scout team, which is a problem,” Lindsey said. “And you try and limit the amount of snaps your starters play against each other due to injury concerns, but last week we were able to get back to our normal practice routine. Hopefully it can help us play well again this week against a really good opponent. “
Lindsey said playing at home the final two games – Saturday against Coastal and then next Thursday against ULM – is a bonus.
“In a year where everything is crazy and the schedule has changed multiple times, there’s nothing better than having two home games at The Vet to finish our season,” Lindsey said. “Our players have handled all of the adversity that we’ve gone through extremely well and have continued to focus and do the best job we can do.
“It’s been a long season. We’ve been going since Aug. 1 and it’s not your typical season with everything that’s going on with cancelations and what not.
“It’s been a roller coaster year but our guys have handled it well. The opportunity to play two games at home and qualify for a bowl game is really exciting for our guys.”
