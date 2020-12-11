Troy set to battle No. 11 Coastal Carolina at Veterans Memorial Stadium

“They were very impressive in that game,” Lindsey said of Coastal’s win over BYU. “We’ve seen BYU up close and personal, but I thought Coastal had great momentum going into that game which helped. They’ve had a lot of really good things happen for them this season.

“When you play good football, you put yourself in position to build momentum. BYU is a really good football team and it probably hurt them some having to come across the country last minute, but you can’t take anything away from Coastal. They had a great plan, executed that plan and won the game. I was very impressed with them as I have been all year.”

Troy played one of its best games of the year against South Alabama last week, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Trojans had been dealing with players missing due to COVID-19, but appear back to full strength now.

“We were in a situation the last couple of weeks where we didn’t have enough players to run scout team, which is a problem,” Lindsey said. “And you try and limit the amount of snaps your starters play against each other due to injury concerns, but last week we were able to get back to our normal practice routine. Hopefully it can help us play well again this week against a really good opponent. “