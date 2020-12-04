Troy set to take on South Alabama in 'The Battle for the Belt'

Troy hopes Saturday’s contest at South Alabama is a springboard to a strong finish in what’s been a disappointing second half of the season.
The Jaguars look to end the regular season on a high note in what’s the last scheduled game on their schedule.
No matter the records – Troy at 4-5 overall and 2-3 Sun Belt and South Alabama at 4-6, 3-4 – there is plenty on the line in what’s traditionally coined “The Battle for the Belt” between the intra-state rivals.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus in Mobile.
"We have three games left,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “Like I told our team, we still have a fourth of our season left to play here in December.
“This is an opportunity for us to take another step forward. How we finish these last three games will determine if we get to go to a bowl game and will build momentum for next season.
“We have a lot of guys coming back, and we have a pretty young football team. There is a lot of opportunity for us to grow these last three games and it starts with the Battle for the Belt."
South Alabama enters the game coming off a 38-31 win at Arkansas State that put a halt to a four-game losing streak.
Troy is trying to get off the deck after losing three straight, which included a 47-10 drubbing at Appalachian State.
The Troy defense, a real bright spot this season, struggled against the Mountaineers.
“It was probably the worst game we played all year even though one of the touchdowns was the pick six,” Lindsey said. “We had a few bright spots but just too many missed tackles and missed assignments and that is what stood out to me. We knew that App State had a really good offense, and we would have to play well to have a chance to win, but we didn’t.”
Troy has won two straight in the series against South Alabama, but Lindsey knows the Jaguars will present plenty of challenges.
“They are a much-improved team,” Lindsey said. “They might be playing some of their best football here lately. I see a team that is still playing extremely hard and has improved from the first of the year to now.
“This is a rivalry game and our players and coaches know that. We are very excited. Going on the road to their place will be a challenge. We need to refocus after not playing so well this weekend and get ready for a rivalry game.”
The Jaguars are led offensively by a strong passing attack spearheaded by quarterback Desmond Trotter (11 TDs, 3 INT) and receivers Jalen Tolbert (99.3 YPG, 9 TD) and Kawaan Baker (65.9 YPG, 8 TD).
“It all starts with their quarterback Desmond Trotter,” Lindsey said. “He is a dual-threat guy, and South Alabama does a great job of using his skill set. They do a good job of protecting him to let him throw it deep but also using him in the run game.
“When you look at their team, their receiving core is very dynamic. Jalen Tolbert, their top guy, is one of the best receivers in the country. He is top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns. We will have to have a plan for him.
“Kawaan Baker is another guy that is a dangerous receiver. They might have one of the better receiving units in the league when you look at them top to bottom.”
Defensively, South Alabama has the Sun Belt’s top two tacklers in linebackers Riley Cole and Nick Mobley.
“Their defense has been playing extremely hard,” Lindsey said. “The defensive line is a group of good big guys that do a great job of playing their scheme and making it tough on the offensive line.
“Riley Cole is a guy who leads their defense and he looks like he is very comfortable back at the linebacker position after he played on the ball more last season. I am very impressed with both of their safeties as well.
“I see a defense that is continuously getting better and will be a challenge for us. No matter who we are playing, if we don’t execute better offensively then it is going to be tough. We have to do a better job at executing, but we get a lot of guys back this week that we have been missing.”
