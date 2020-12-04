Troy set to take on South Alabama in 'The Battle for the Belt'

“It all starts with their quarterback Desmond Trotter,” Lindsey said. “He is a dual-threat guy, and South Alabama does a great job of using his skill set. They do a good job of protecting him to let him throw it deep but also using him in the run game.

“When you look at their team, their receiving core is very dynamic. Jalen Tolbert, their top guy, is one of the best receivers in the country. He is top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns. We will have to have a plan for him.

“Kawaan Baker is another guy that is a dangerous receiver. They might have one of the better receiving units in the league when you look at them top to bottom.”

Defensively, South Alabama has the Sun Belt’s top two tacklers in linebackers Riley Cole and Nick Mobley.

“Their defense has been playing extremely hard,” Lindsey said. “The defensive line is a group of good big guys that do a great job of playing their scheme and making it tough on the offensive line.

“Riley Cole is a guy who leads their defense and he looks like he is very comfortable back at the linebacker position after he played on the ball more last season. I am very impressed with both of their safeties as well.

“I see a defense that is continuously getting better and will be a challenge for us. No matter who we are playing, if we don’t execute better offensively then it is going to be tough. We have to do a better job at executing, but we get a lot of guys back this week that we have been missing.”

