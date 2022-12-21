Troy signs 23 players; lose top receiver

Troy had a winning recruiting day with some big signees Wednesday, but also is losing a couple of key contributors – one to the transfer portal and another declaring for the NFL Draft.

Troy’s leading wide receiver from this past season, Tez Johnson, a sophomore who caught 56 passes for 863 yards and four touchdowns, announced Tuesday night he was entering the transfer portal. Earlier in the day, senior free safety Craig Slocum, who was second in tackles with 102, declared for NFL Draft instead of using a sixth year of eligibility.

Troy coach Jon Sumrall said it’s a “different world” now with the transfer portal being such a big part of college football.

“I love Tez dearly; I love all of our players,” Sumrall said. “There are no hard feelings on our end. The day he decided to go in (portal) I had a great conversation with him.

“It’s not like this was out of the blue for us. But grateful for his contribution here and wish him nothing but the best moving forward. I’ll do whatever I can to help him.”

Sumrall dipped into the portal for one of his 23 signees on Wednesday in getting University of Kentucky transfer receiver Chris Lewis. A 6-4, 202-pounder originally from Pleasant Grove, Ala., Lewis is someone Sumrall recruited while he was an assistant at Kentucky. He saw action in four games for the Wildcats this past season as a redshirt freshman, catching two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Sumrall compares him a bit to RaJae’ Johnson, a senior with the Trojans this season who transferred in from UAB and had a big impact on the passing game.

“I think he has a chance to help us on the outside similar to how RaJae’ did,” Sumrall said. “RaJae’ was a one-year player with eligibility and Chris has got three (years eligibility).

“Always good to bring good players from the state of Alabama back home. I think he has a real opportunity here to affect our football team in a positive manner at that position.”

While the Trojans signed 23 on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, only 19 were announced due to four of them wanting to delay their public signings until a later date.

“At least 10 of those 23 will be mid-year enrollees,” Sumrall said. “I think this day is obviously a big day because this has become really the main signing day. The one in February doesn’t play much of a role in roster addition like it used to.”

Sumrall announced the signing of five players from the junior college ranks and 13 from high schools in addition to Lewis from the portal. He believes it was a successful haul.

“Always worry about the ones you get, not the ones you don’t,” Sumrall said. “The ones you get, they’re ours; they’re family now. The ones we did not get, we might have to face them one time a year, so that’s OK. I think we had some really quality additions that match up with our character and our culture of our program.”

Among the more impressive signees were JUCO linebackers Raymond Cutts, a JUCO All-American from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, Steven Cattledge from East Mississippi Community College, who was the leading tackler in the junior college ranks, and T.J. Thompson from East Central (Miss.) Community College.

“I think the portal has maybe taken some of the focus off high school recruits to some extent,” Sumrall said. “I also think it’s maybe allowed for a better caliber of junior college player to get overlooked as well because a lot of people get distracted with guys who have been with FBS programs.”

Finding some linebackers was especially important with the graduation of starters Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson, two of the biggest leaders this season on defense.

“We have a couple of guys returning on our roster that we like, but it’s a physical position where you’ve got to be deep enough,” Sumrall said. “The way we play our defense as a 3-4 team, the linebacker body types can really find four different positions to find a home.

“The way we’re going to be structured is if you’re long, athletic, can run and tackle, there are four different second level positions for you to play in the structure of this defense. We felt like we needed to reload, get some depth – and not just get some depth, but get some guys who are frontline, quality players.”

Troy signed three spots along the offensive line and eight along the front seven of the defense with four linebackers, three defensive ends and a bandit.

One quarterback was signed – J.D.Sherrod of Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis. Sherrod threw for 2,325 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior and rushed for 522 yards and seven touchdowns.

Troy’s signing class featured five players from Alabama, including Colton Walls, an athlete from Stanhope Elmore who represented the state in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game last week. Those representing Mississippi in the all-star game that signed with Troy were Malaki Pegues, a linebacker from Oxford, and Chris Rodgers, a linebacker from Corinth.

“There will be more additions in the coming days and weeks,” Sumrall said. “There will be a few subtractions in the coming days and weeks, and the roster management of what our 2023 roster will look like is far from complete. It’s just kind of the starting point right now.”