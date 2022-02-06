Troy softball coach takes medical leave of absence

TROY – Troy softball head coach Beth Mullins announced Sunday that she will be taking a leave of absence from coaching the Trojans as she deals with a health issue. Troy fully supports Mullins and her decision to step away from the team to focus on her well-being.

Mullins, who led Troy back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years in 2021, is in her eighth season at the helm of the Troy Softball program. Mullins has led the Trojans to 30-plus wins in three straight seasons (minus the COVID-19 shortened 2020 year) for the first time since 2007-09.

Troy’s two assistant coaches, Taylor Smartt and Holly Ward, will serve as the co-interim head coaches during Mullins’ absence. Smartt, who is entering her seventh year as a full time assistant, will focus on Troy’s offense and defensive efforts, while Ward, who is entering her third year, will manage Troy’s pitching staff.

Kristy Lawrence, who has been on Troy’s staff as the director of operations for the past 10 seasons, will move into an on-field role to assist Smartt and Ward. Lawrence played for the Australian National Team before coming stateside to play collegiately at Samford.

Troy opens its 2022 season this weekend, hosting the Trojan Classic. The Trojans play twice Friday (2 p.m. / 5 p.m.), twice Saturday (1:30 p.m. / 4:30 p.m.) and once on Sunday (11 a.m.).