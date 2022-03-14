Troy softball head coach Beth Mullins resigns

TROY – Troy softball head coach Beth Mullins announced her resignation from her position effective immediately, Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Monday.

Mullins, who took a medical leave of absence prior to the season, was in her eighth season as Troy’s head coach.

“Beth Mullins has done a tremendous job building our softball program into a consistent winner during her tenure as our head coach,” Jones said. “Her contributions and leadership to the program have moved Troy Softball onto the national stage with an NCAA Tournament appearance in addition to numerous Top 25 and Power Five victories.

"On behalf of Troy University Athletics, I want to thank Beth for her dedication to our softball program and its student-athletes over the past eight years. All of us wish her the best of luck in the future.”

Mullins, who led Troy back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years in 2021, guided the Trojans to 30-plus wins in three straight seasons (minus the COVID-19 shortened 2020 year) for the first time since 2007-09.

“I want to thank Chancellor Hawkins and our Athletics administration for the opportunity to lead this program for the last eight years,” Mullins said. “It has been a privilege coaching at Troy, and I look forward to seeing this program continue its forward momentum.”

She finishes her Troy career ranked second all-time in program history with 208 wins during her tenure at Troy, and the Trojans’ NCAA bid last season was just the second in program history and first as an at-large selection.

The 2021 Trojans posted a 17-6 mark in league play and swept five conference series for the first time since 2005. Troy finished the season 36-15 overall and second in the Sun Belt Conference, which received four selections into the NCAA Tournament.

Additionally, Mullins led Troy to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament and to three wins over Power Five opponents – Ole Miss, North Carolina, Georgia Tech – the most since 2012.

Troy’s trip back to the NCAA Regionals for the first time in a quarter century was almost predestined by what took place in 2020. The Trojans got off to a hot start going 17-6, highlighted by a win over No. 16 South Carolina and a No. 26 ranking in the NCAA’s first RPI release before COVID-19 shut down the season.

Mullins took over as Troy’s head coach in 2015 and immediately led Troy to back-to-back victories over top-10 ranked teams (Louisiana, Florida State) and was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year. During her career at Troy, the Trojans broke school records for consecutive wins (14) and home runs (62).

Taylor Smartt and Holly Ward will continue in their roles as the interim co-head coaches for the remainder of the season, and Troy will conduct a national search for its next head coach.