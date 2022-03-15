Troy softball routs N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. – Troy’s offense ignited for four extra-base hits to power past NC State, 7-0, and mark the Trojans’ second shutout over a Power Five opponent this season Tuesday at the Dail Softball Stadium.

Four of Troy’s eight hits went for extra-bases, two doubles and two home runs, and accounted for all six of Troy’s RBIs.

With the win over NC State (19-7), Troy (16-6) has now notched four wins over Power Five opponents for the first time since 2012 (Ole Miss, No. 25 Ohio State, No. 22 LSU, NC State).

Leanna Johnson (10-2) jumped out of the gate firing on all cylinders as she retired the side via strikeout in the opening frame.

As the Trojans have in the last four contests, Troy struck first in the top of the second inning when Audra Thompson launched a three-run long ball.

A pair of walks and a double by Jade Sinness loaded the passes for the Trojans, allowing Kennedi Gaton to score off a passed ball and give Troy an early 4-0 lead.

After a quiet third frame, the Trojans tacked on another run in the top of the fourth after Libby Baker ripped a double to center field to score Sinness, who led off with a single up the middle.

Johnson worked around a single to blank the Wolfpack in the fourth and fifth, sending Troy’s offense back to the plate.

Sinness led off the top of the sixth and reached on a fielding error by NC State’s second baseman. Kelly Horne followed and smashed a two-run home run over the left-field wall to put the Trojans up 7-0.

Johnson worked around a leadoff walk and fanned the next three batters to earn her 10th win of the season.

Aisha Weixlmann (7-3) suffered the loss for NC State after giving up four runs, two hits and a pair of walks.