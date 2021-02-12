Troy softball team sweeps Ole Miss, UAB to open season

TROY – The Trojans opened up the 2021 season downing SEC foe Ole Miss, 5-2, before beating in-state rival UAB, 8-0, in the nightcap of day one of the Trojan Classic Friday at the Troy Softball Complex.

This marked the first time since 2007-08 that Troy (2-0) has defeated an SEC opponent in back-to-back seasons when the Trojans defeated Auburn, 3-0 and 3-1, in consecutive seasons.

Troy 5, Ole Miss 2: The action kicked started in the top of the third inning when a dropped fly ball scored Tate Whitley to put Ole Miss (1-1) on the board first.

The Trojans quickly retaliated in the bottom of the third with two runs of their own. Kelly Horne smashed a double down the right field line to score Candela Figueroa and Jade Sinness, who reached on a walk and an error, respectively.

Troy tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth and added a run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth inning to seal the game away.

Leanna Johnson (1-0) threw her 13th career double-digit strikeout (11) game in route to her first victory of the season. Johnson scattered two runs, three hits and two walks to lead the Trojans past Ole Miss.