Troy softball team sweeps Ole Miss, UAB to open season

TROY – The Trojans opened up the 2021 season downing SEC foe Ole Miss, 5-2, before beating in-state rival UAB, 8-0, in the nightcap of day one of the Trojan Classic Friday at the Troy Softball Complex.
This marked the first time since 2007-08 that Troy (2-0) has defeated an SEC opponent in back-to-back seasons when the Trojans defeated Auburn, 3-0 and 3-1, in consecutive seasons.
Troy 5, Ole Miss 2: The action kicked started in the top of the third inning when a dropped fly ball scored Tate Whitley to put Ole Miss (1-1) on the board first.
The Trojans quickly retaliated in the bottom of the third with two runs of their own. Kelly Horne smashed a double down the right field line to score Candela Figueroa and Jade Sinness, who reached on a walk and an error, respectively.
Troy tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth and added a run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth inning to seal the game away.
Leanna Johnson (1-0) threw her 13th career double-digit strikeout (11) game in route to her first victory of the season. Johnson scattered two runs, three hits and two walks to lead the Trojans past Ole Miss.
Troy 8, UAB 0: After Libby Baker (1-0) sat down the side in the first and two innings, Katie Webb put Troy on the board singling through the right side for an RBI in the bottom of the third.