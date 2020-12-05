Troy spanks South Alabama; takes "Battle of the Belt"

MOBILE – Troy awoke from its three-game slumber in a big way, thumping rival South Alabama 29-0 Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in the annual “Battle for the Belt.”
It didn’t turn out to be much of a fight as the Trojans dominated on both sides of the football, built a 27-0 advantage by halftime and kept strong defensively in knocking out the Jaguars.
“I thought we played a complete game – offense, defense and special teams,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “I’m really proud of how our team played together.
“These guys understand there are peaks and valleys during the season and you have to be able to handle adversity. We’ve done that and we feel like we’re as healthy as we have been, knock on wood, and we’re going to try and finish this thing out right and get ourselves in the postseason.”
Troy evened its record at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in Sun Belt play, while South Alabama, playing its final regular season game of the season, fell to 4-7 overall, 3-5 in the Sun Belt.
The Trojans still have two games left on their regular season agenda with a home game next Saturday against Coastal Carolina and host a final regular season game on Thursday, Dec. 17, against ULM.
The win over South Alabama gives Troy some much-needed momentum after losing three straight before arriving in Mobile.
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, who was inconsistent in the two previous outings after missing two games with injured ribs, looked poised and confident on Saturday.
“I thought Gunnar did an excellent job,” Lindsey said. “He took what they gave us and took care of the football. You’ve got to give the O-line credit as well. They protected very well.”
In the first half, Watson completed 23-of-28 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. For the game, Watson was 34-of-41 passing for 297 yards.
“I think today we got back on track,” Watson said. “We had a heck of a week at practice and I think we were focused and ready to go.”
Watson believes the win will do wonders for the Trojans’ mental frame of mind.
“I think it’s a game-changer,” Watson said. “We always wish we could do it a little earlier and get things turned around, but I think this was a statement win and I think we’re just going to build off it.”
Freshman running back Kimani Vidal returned after missing the past two games and was put to work early and often. He rushed for 76 yards on 22 carries and gave the Trojans’ backfield, which had been struggling in recent weeks, a real boost.
“He’s been out two weeks with COVID and a concussion several weeks ago and we just felt like he was fresh and is a very talented guy,” Lindsey said. “Here we are in the second half of the season and we have a few running backs banged up and just decided he and Jamontez (Woods) were going to get the workload today and they did a good job with it.”
Watson said the early success of Vidal helped with the passing game.
“Coach Lindsey said to me early in the week that Kimani was going to get a bunch of carries in this game and sure enough he did and it opened up the passing game for us,” Watson said.
The Trojans struck first in the opening quarter when Evan Legassey drilled a 21-yard field goal with 6:02 to play in the opening quarter. It came after Vidal was dropped for a 3-yard loss by linebacker Quentin Wilfawn on a third-and-goal play from the 1.
Troy made it 10-0 when Watson connected with Khalil McClain on a 15-yard touchdown toss and Legassey added the PAT with 11:06 to play in the first half.
The play culminated an impressive 10 play, 89-yard drive. The touchdown was set up when Watson hit Tray Eafford on a 26-yard completion to the 23.
The Trojans’ defense came up with a big play on the ensuing drive when bandit linebacker Richard Jibunor put a crushing hit on quarterback Desmond Trotter that jarred the ball loss and Antonio Showers fell on the loose ball for Troy at the Jaguars’ 28.
After an incompletion on first down, Watson hit Reggie Todd for a 13-yard gain. A play later, Watson connected with Kaylon Geiger on a TD toss over the middle with 9:26 to play in the half as the Trojans built their lead to 17-0.
South Alabama rolled the dice on its next drive on a fourth-and-5 situation from the Troy 37, but the Trojans’ T.J. Harris came up with an interception at the Trojans’ 32.
Once again, the Trojans capitalized when Watson and Eafford connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass and catch to end an 8-play, 68-yard drive with 3:56 to play before halftime. Legassey’s extra point kick made it 24-0.
Legassey hit a 44-yard field goal with eight seconds left in the opening half as the Trojans took a 27-0 advantage to the locker room at the break.
The most interest in the second half revolved around blocked kicks.
With under 10 minutes to play in the game, Legassey had a 33-yard field goal try blocked, but the Trojans would get some revenge on the ensuing series when Geiger blocked a South Alabama punt that went through the back of the end zone for a safety and the only points of the second half.
