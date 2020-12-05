Troy spanks South Alabama; takes "Battle of the Belt"

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, who was inconsistent in the two previous outings after missing two games with injured ribs, looked poised and confident on Saturday.

“I thought Gunnar did an excellent job,” Lindsey said. “He took what they gave us and took care of the football. You’ve got to give the O-line credit as well. They protected very well.”

In the first half, Watson completed 23-of-28 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. For the game, Watson was 34-of-41 passing for 297 yards.

“I think today we got back on track,” Watson said. “We had a heck of a week at practice and I think we were focused and ready to go.”

Watson believes the win will do wonders for the Trojans’ mental frame of mind.

“I think it’s a game-changer,” Watson said. “We always wish we could do it a little earlier and get things turned around, but I think this was a statement win and I think we’re just going to build off it.”

Freshman running back Kimani Vidal returned after missing the past two games and was put to work early and often. He rushed for 76 yards on 22 carries and gave the Trojans’ backfield, which had been struggling in recent weeks, a real boost.