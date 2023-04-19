TROY – While enduring two bouts of cancer, it would have been easy for Troy University sprinter Martin Bouldo to pack away his track career, forget his dreams of one day being a doctor and instead wallow in self-pity.

But that’s not how Bouldo approaches life.

“I’ll be driving in my car, going somewhere trivial, and I’ll go like, ‘Damn, I’m lucky,’” Bouldo said. “For coming here, for the people that I’ve met, for the things that I’ve done … I’m lucky.”

Bouldo first dealt with testicular cancer and then a tumor in his abdomen before his college track career really got off the ground at Troy.

“There’s a huge perspective shift after cancer one,” Bouldo said. “I went from being like, ‘OK it could be worse.’ I was like that guy, you know? And then I really appreciated it could even be much worse.

“And when things suck now, things could get a lot worse. I could have had stage 3 … it could have gone to my brain.”

When he lined up at a meet in Auburn for his first competitive race last spring after beating cancer for the second time, Bouldo was counting his blessings.

“When I was warming up that day and I was in there little warm-up facility, I was nervous,” Bouldo said. “What if I don’t like it, what if I don’t run good, whatever? And then I just got really happy … I’m just happy to be here and really grateful.

“For me, to be on the track, like I don’t have to look far to find a reason to run … I have every single reason why I want to be out here. It was a really special moment for me.”

Bouldo’s journey from being a high school track star in Niceville, Fla., to signing with Troy University is filled with more ups and downs than a roller coaster.

“At a major, major big university I might have been falling behind in the numbers,” Bouldo said. “A kid leaves, fine. But here, it’s like they take care of you and I’m grateful for that.”

Coming to America

Bouldo’s parents were Ukrainian natives who separately immigrated to New York, where they met and married. His father would enlist in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany, where Martin and his sister were born.

Once his father finished his military duty in 2004, he returned to the United States and would be accepted into medical school in Virginia. Upon completion of his classes there, his father signed a deal with the United States Air Force to do a scholarship program where he did four years of active duty and they pay for four years of medical school. When his father finished medical school, he was sent to Eglin Air Force Base in Niceville, Fla., where the family put down roots for the time being.

Bouldo was in the eighth grade at the time and started running track.

“This sounds stupid, but it was for a girl,” Bouldo said of getting involved in the sport. “The girl says you’ve got to run track, so you go and do it. I’d never run track before … I had played soccer and things like that.”

Turns out, Bouldo was really good as a runner, even after getting off to a rocky start.

“That first meet, I’ll remember it forever,” Bouldo said. “My first ever race it was a 4x100 (relay) and I was the first leg.

“I was an inexperienced runner and really didn’t know what to do and I was leaning, leaning, leaning … I reached and handed it off and then collapsed and like tumbled and scraped myself on this asphalt track.

“My second race was at that same track. I was running the 400 (meter) and I blew past everybody and I remember winning by a huge margin, so I kind of fell in love with it.”

Bouldo became a star track athlete at Niceville High School and started reaching out to colleges. With Troy being close in proximity, it became serious on Bouldo’s radar.

Then there was a setback.

“In the spring, I go to one outdoor meet and I got a stress fracture in my tibia,” Bouldo said of his final high school season. “So that shut me down my entire senior year

“At this point I really didn’t know where I was with scholarship offers and things like that.”

Bouldo called Troy track coach Marc Davis and asked him if he was still interested in having him attend. Davis said yes and Bouldo was headed to Troy with high ambitions.

Arriving at Troy

Bouldo came to Troy in recovery mode, but had high hopes for his freshman year.

“I’m having a good fall season training, but restricting a little bit because of the stress fracture,” Bouldo said of once arriving at Troy. “We go through winter and had a really, solid kind of championship team.

“February went by and then we go to a tiny meet at South Alabama. I win my race as a freshman. This was 2020. We come back from that South meet and train here for spring break for a week. By the end of that week, NCAA cancels everything because of COVID.”

Bouldo goes back home to his family, who had since moved from Niceville to West Virginia. He continued to train and was looking forward to his second year at Troy.

“I’m thinking this is going to be a redemption year (coming off stress fracture) and this is where the funny stuff starts happening,” Bouldo said.

Though there was nothing funny about it.

“I start kind of feeling some weird sensitivities where they’re not supposed to be sensitive,” Bouldo said. “I gain 10 pounds out of nowhere. I don’t look different … I feel stronger and running better … but I’m having unexplained symptoms, weird stuff.

“So I start researching and the last thing on this long list is testicular cancer. You do a self-exam and it felt weird, but I’m not a doctor. Normally your testicles are supposed to be kind of smooth. On the right side there was this kind of lumpiness. No pain.

“That got me worried and texting my dad, because at this point he’s a doctor. He gives me all the laundry list of what it could be and finally the last one on his list was also testicular cancer.”

That’s what it turned out to be after Bouldo checked with doctors first in Troy and then was sent to Dothan where he was told there was a mass that needed to come out. Bouldo was told he needed surgery to have his right testicle removed the next morning because it’s a very aggressive cancer.

Reality sets in

“Hearing it as a 19-year-old in a doctor’s office by yourself … you know, it’s like, ‘Well OK, this is really happening,’” Bouldo said of learning he had cancer. “You leave not the same person anymore. I wasn’t expecting it to happen so quickly. I wasn’t expecting the surgery the next day.”

The surgery went fine that October for the removal of the testicle, but unfortunately the CT scan before the procedure showed the cancer had spread.

“At that point the plan shifted,” Bouldo said.

It meant treatments of chemotherapy in New Jersey, where his father was then practicing medicine.

“I went from organic chemistry and I’m doing research (for classes) to running out here to now I need help,” Bouldo said. “I can barely walk because it’s not a fun surgery to have.

“The good thing about testicular cancer is it’s a 95 percent survival rate. It’s not always been like that. In the 70s, it was like a five percent survival.”

Treatments begin

“Day 17 I started losing my hair,” Bouldo said. “My cycle was one week on, two weeks off. The first round seemed so easy, but every single time after that it gets harder and harder. You start getting more and more nauseous, you start getting a headache, you start getting dizzy.”

Bouldo completed his treatments in February and wanted to return to Troy for the recovery process. He was back on campus in March, but wasn’t taking classes while he continued to recuperate.

“I drove all the way back down here in late March,” Bouldo said. “I started talking to Coach Davis … I want to start running again. He said, ‘Go walk for 10 minutes.’

“I started walking for 10 minutes, and then 15 minutes, and then brisk walking for 20 minutes, because I was in no shape to do anything crazy and you always have the risk of having some cardiac thing happening. This chemo stuff doesn’t do well with the heart.”

More trouble

In the summer, Bouldo was getting stronger and appeared well on the road to recovery.

“I remember Coach Davis saying, ‘Now cancer isn’t an excuse,’” Bouldo said. “I was 100 percent at this point.”

However, on Feb. 8 during a routine CT scan, more trouble was found when a slow-growing tumor was detected in his abdomen. It was the type that is resistant to chemotherapy and radiation.

“You’ve still got to take it out, because even though it’s slow growing, it’s growing in the region … kidneys, aorta, blood, nerves, lymph nodes … like if that stuff grows, it will start pushing on some really important stuff and you’ve got to take it out.

“They cut you open from here to here (he said showing the scar) and they clean out every single lymph node you have and put you back together and wish you good luck.”

The surgery was performed by a specialist in Pennsylvania.

“We get the surgery done that next week, I plan it around spring break so I can do the surgery and come back and not even miss a beat at school,” Bouldo said.

But while the tumor was removed without any trouble, fluid began leaking into his abdomen during the recovery process.

“My recovery was paused at the one week mark for a month, because my body had nothing to work with,” Bouldo said. “I was like using all of the energy.

“I was in much worse shape coming out of the surgery than I was after chemo. I had lost so much weight … that summer was rough. I kind of looked like a skeleton.”

The abnormal fluid draining finally stopped, however, and Bouldo was yet again on his way back to Troy.

Back to the track

“That summer I trained and tried to run as best as I could,” Bouldo said. “By the fall (2021), I was in some kind of shape to kind of stick with the pack. It wasn’t like it was the year before, though. I wasn’t leading the workouts as much anymore, if at all.

“So that fall was kind of rough because you’re in the trenches at that point, then you start second-guessing yourself. Like, was I a fool to like tempt God twice?

“What do you do? You listen to good people around you. You listen to coach Davis, you listen to the people who have been there for you.

“Coach Davis said, ‘You’re in a really good spot. You’re fine.’ That’s the encouragement that I needed. I might not think I’m fine, but if the guy who has been coaching for 30 years thinks I’m fine, then he’s probably right.”

Davis has been more than just a track coach to the youngster.

“We meet almost weekly and talk about a lot of different things,” Davis said. “It’s not just about track and field, it’s about life.

“One of the conscientious athletes I’ve ever coached. He’s the model student/athlete if you really want to know the truth.”

Bouldo, who runs the 800 meters, has been competing since last spring and continues to do well this spring as a contributor to the team, which competes this Friday and Saturday in the Crimson Tide Invitational in Tuscaloosa before ending the regular season at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia April 27-29.

Going forward

While he’s well past two episodes with cancer, there is always a thought in the back of his mind things could go wrong again.

“I worry about it every couple of months when we do blood work and when we do CT scans, but I did my round a couple of months ago and everything came back clean, so I’m happy,” Bouldo said. “I pay attention to my body. Everything feels good; everything looks good.”

He also worries about his grandparents, who live in Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion.

“At this point, everyone in my family is accounted for and safe,” Bouldo said. “Being an ocean away is also sad. I want to visit them, but since COVID, I haven’t seen them in five years. I try to call them about once a week.”

There were times Bouldo, who has a 4.0 grade point average, thought about tossing in the towel on track and just concentrating on his double major of chemistry and physics while preparing to one day attend med school.

“Yeah, but no,” Bouldo said. “You know, it’s like sometimes you just decide that I want to see this through … I want to close that loop and just see where I go.”

Through all his trials and tribulations, Bouldo is more determined than ever to work towards a medical degree.

“It’s a sacrifice to go through all of that school, but someone sacrificed that for me,” Bouldo said.