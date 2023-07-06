Troy’s Sun Belt Conference opener for the upcoming season has been picked up for TV by the NFL Network.

The Trojans, the defending conference champion, host James Madison in the SBC opener on Sept. 16 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m. It’s also the conference opener for the Dukes.

Both teams were among the conference best teams last year. Troy finished 12-2 and won the conference West Division and championship game, while James Madison finished 8-3 and had the best record in the East Division, but was not eligible for the conference crown in its transition year from the FCS level.

The game follows Troy’s season opener at home against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and the Trojans’ road trip to Big 12 Kansas State on Sept. 9 that will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, starting at 11 a.m.

One other Troy game has already been selected for television – the annual “Battle of the Belt” rivalry game on Thursday, Nov 2 against South Alabama at home at Veterans Memorial Stadium. That game will be televised by ESPN2 and kick off at 6:30 p.m.