Troy T-Day: Walk-on safety Swanson awarded scholarship at end of spring scrimmage

TROY – Perhaps the brightest moment of the Troy T-Day football scrimmage came after the final whistle blew Saturday when sophomore safety Keyshawn Swanson was surprised to learn he was being put on full scholarship.

With teammates and coaches gathered around and Swanson’s parents sneaking up behind him, new head coach Jon Sumrall proudly made the announcement to a chorus of cheers.

“It’s really surreal,” Swanson said. “I’ve been working for three years. I tried to stay optimistic about everything, but you have those days where you feel like you’re never going to get that scholarship. But all glory to God, I finally got it.”

The Pensacola native started his college career at Akron in 2019 before transferring to Troy and sitting out the next season due to the NCAA transfer rules before playing last year.

“Another great example of a walk-on who has come here and done everything the right way,” Sumrall said. “He absolutely dominates in the offseason programs in the workouts. He’s a team leader; the guys love him. You could tell by the guys’ reaction that there was no question that he’s earned it.

“When I called his mom and dad on Monday to tell them he was going to be awarded a scholarship and I wanted them to come present it to him, they said, ‘Coach, thanks for giving this to him.’ I said, ‘I’m not giving him anything, he’s earned it.’”

Swanson said it was special to have his family on the field with him and was appreciative of the positive reaction from his teammates when it was announced.

“They’re my brothers,” Swanson said of the players. “I love every last one of them. They helped me through all of the process.”

It was a terrific way to end what was an encouraging four-quarter scrimmage in front of a nice crowd at Veterans-Memorial Stadium to cap off spring practices.

Team White won on the scoreboard, 31-10, over Team Cardinal in a game where both the offense and defense could earn points in a variety of ways, such as the offense scoring touchdowns or making field goals and the defense forcing three-and-outs or coming up with turnovers.

Like has been the case much of the spring, the defense had the upper hand much of the game, which included the secondary picking off four passes – two being intercepted by Craig Slocum, one by Carlos Crawford and one by Markeis Colvin.

“Coach (Shiel Wood, defensive coordinator) Wood is putting us in a great defense in the right positions,” Slocum said. “We’ve been communicating and getting better. It’s good that we have a veteran group because everybody knows how to play with each other.”

Sumrall wasn’t surprised to see Slocum step up.

“Craig Slocum is an absolute stud; he does everything the right way,” Sumrall said. “You walk out of the building at night and he’s watching tape. He’s a former walk-on who has worked extremely hard at his craft to become the player that he is. He’s an embodiment of what Troy football is. I think he’s poised to have a big season.”

Returning starting quarterback Gunnar Watson was intercepted twice, while Quayde Hawkins and Will Carn were both intercepted once.

“I don’t stress over it too much because they’re making me better,” Watson said of the secondary. “I’m seeing things that I’m going to see in the fall.

“I’m glad we’re not playing against our defense in the fall. They’re a good defense. I think we had an OK day. We turned the ball over too much, but overall I think the spring was very good and we’ve grown and gotten a lot better.”

There was one touchdown pass in the game coming when Hawkins connected with Peyton Higgins on a 3-yard catch.

Sumrall said the quarterback battle for the starting slot will continue in fall camp.

“We’re going to put those guys through as many battle-tested reps as possible to get them prepared and see who can operate and function within the offense, who can make the throws and who can operate under pressure,” Sumrall said.

The running backs as a whole were impressive, especially with tough runs in the trenches behind an improving offensive line.

Redshirt freshman Jarris Williams scored on a 2-yard run and had a 38-yard run to set up the touchdown. On that same drive, bruising junior tailback Charles Strong carried the ball four times for 30 yards.

In the third quarter, redshirt freshman tailback Damien Taylor ripped off a 12-yard run and had 22 yards in the drive.

In the battle for the starting center position, both Jake Andrews and Logan Self performed well.

“I thought that group in the O-line is really starting to jell really well,” Sumrall said. “There were a couple of snaps that were a little bit off that we have to clean up from the center position, but I though the O-line played pretty good.

“I thought at running back we ran the ball hard. I think our running back room has a chance to be a strength on the team.

“We’ve got to play a little faster at the line at times. You saw us do that a little bit. We were able to change tempos throughout the game, which I like.”

Two field goals were made in the game as Kyle Coale connected on a 48-yarder and Scott Taylor Renfroe was true from 44 yards out.

There were few penalties called in the game.

“It was a clean game,” Sumrall said. “I don’t think we had any holdings. I thought they maybe could have called a PI (pass interference) on a play down the field and they didn’t, but it was a clean game by our guys. They really did a good job of playing the game the right way.”