Troy tabs Taylor Powell as starting QB for opener against Southern

Troy football coach Chip Lindsey has tabbed Missouri transfer Taylor Powell as the starting quarterback going into the season opener against Southern on Sept. 4 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Powell and last year’s primary starter Gunnar Watson were engaged in a tight battle throughout spring and fall camps for the No. 1 nod.
After two scrimmages this month, Lindsey said the race was still too close to call, but Thursday made the decision to go with Powell as the starter.
"Both guys competed extremely hard and both of them improved a great deal," Lindsey was quoted through a Troy media release. "Anytime you have competition like that, it makes everyone better.
“This year we're going into the season with the luxury of having two guys that have played college football and that's always a plus.
“At the end of the day, it's a competition and we have to go with one guy. We feel like Taylor is going to give us the best opportunity to win as a football team."
Powell, a junior, enrolled at Troy in January after sitting out last season at Missouri due to COVID-19 concerns. He graduated in three years at Missouri.
He started one game during his time at Missouri, that coming against Georgia in the 2019 season. In that game, he went 10-of-22 passing for 84 yards. That same year, he completed 6-of-8 passes for 57 yards during a home win over Troy.
While seeing action in six games during the 2019 season, Powell completed 29-of-62 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
"We're going to let him play his way into a rhythm and hopefully, the next couple weeks in practice, he'll get to do that because he'll get the reps with the ones," Lindsey said. "He and Gunnar are similar in that they are both smart guys and spend a lot of time studying film.
“Taylor has great pocket awareness and can escape inside the pocket and keep his eyes downfield. One of the things that showed up over and over was his ability to make plays on the move."
As a high school star, Powell was named the Arkansas prep Player of the Year as a senior after leading Fayetteville High to back-to-back state championships (2016-2017). He ranks fifth in Arkansas high school history with 10,431 career passing yards.
Powell has said during preseason interviews that Troy’s multiple style of offense was what attracted him to the program. After last Saturday’s second scrimmage of fall camp, Powell was excited about the progress of the unit.
“I know that (first) scrimmage we kind of struggled with the operation and everything, but I’m excited about how this offense is looking,” Powell said. “It can really be special.”
Watson started nine games last season as a sophomore and missed two games after being hit hard in the upper body early in the game against Georgia State in the fifth game of the season. During his nine starts, he led the Sun Belt in averaging 237.9 yards passing per game.
He certainly gives Troy a capable back-up with experience.
"Gunnar had a good fall camp, and this decision was not based on anything bad he did, but at the end of the day, we have to have one guy and after reviewing it, we felt like this was the best decision for our team," Lindsey said.
"In this day in age in college football, you better have two guys who can play. I've had one year where I had to play five different quarterbacks, and it's comforting going into 2021 knowing that we have two guys I know we can win with and two guys who will work extremely hard to improve."