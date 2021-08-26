Troy tabs Taylor Powell as starting QB for opener against Southern

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While seeing action in six games during the 2019 season, Powell completed 29-of-62 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

"We're going to let him play his way into a rhythm and hopefully, the next couple weeks in practice, he'll get to do that because he'll get the reps with the ones," Lindsey said. "He and Gunnar are similar in that they are both smart guys and spend a lot of time studying film.

“Taylor has great pocket awareness and can escape inside the pocket and keep his eyes downfield. One of the things that showed up over and over was his ability to make plays on the move."

As a high school star, Powell was named the Arkansas prep Player of the Year as a senior after leading Fayetteville High to back-to-back state championships (2016-2017). He ranks fifth in Arkansas high school history with 10,431 career passing yards.

Powell has said during preseason interviews that Troy’s multiple style of offense was what attracted him to the program. After last Saturday’s second scrimmage of fall camp, Powell was excited about the progress of the unit.

“I know that (first) scrimmage we kind of struggled with the operation and everything, but I’m excited about how this offense is looking,” Powell said. “It can really be special.”