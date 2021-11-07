Troy TDs by Robertson and Johnson a bit out of the ordinary

K.J. Robertson didn’t quite know what to do with the football when he caught it.
Wide receiver Tez Johnson certainly knew what to do when he got his hands on the ball, but his score came in a different way than normal for the wide receiver.
Both second quarter touchdowns proved big in Troy’s 31-24 victory over rival South Alabama on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
For Robertson, a junior linebacker, the first interception of his career turned into a pivotal score as well as he returned it 32 yards in what would prove to be the Trojans final touchdown of the game.
“Quarterback scrambles out because of the great pressure and I roll out to the side and Javon (Solomon) hits him and he just throws it up,” Robertson said. “I guess I had the easy job; just can’t drop it.”
Robertson corralled the pass without a problem. What to do with it after that is another question.
“Then I catch it and it still doesn’t seem real,” Robertson said. “I was fixing to give the ball to (Carlton) Martial because I didn’t know what to do with it.”
It only took a second for Robertson to figure out taking off for the end zone himself was the best option, though he had some help from Martial, the Troy standout linebacker.
“I sort of grabbed Martial and threw him into somebody, which isn’t a good idea now that I think about it, but I scored,” Robertson said with a chuckle. “It was just awesome. It still doesn’t seem real.”
How big was it?
“I mean, we won by 7, so it’s huge,” Robertson said. “The credit goes to Javon and the D-line, really, and all the guys that made the blocks for me. I think I had the easiest job. I just had to run straight.”
Robertson’s interception return for a touchdown was Troy’s third of the season; marking the first time since 2004 Troy has returned three interceptions for a TD in a single season.
Troy coach Chip Lindsey talked about the significance of the interception.
“Javon and Richard (Jibunor) have done that all year; really harassing the quarterback,” Lindsey said. “They got their hands on him and the guy tried to make a throw getting wrapped up and K.J. was in the right place.
“Some guys will go down quick, you know, but he was going to try and score. He’s always claiming he could play offense anyway, so he probably proved himself right tonight.
“But no, it was a big play and Carlton Martial had an outstanding block on the play as well and that should not go unnoticed.”
Martial, who had a team-high 14 tackles in the game, was just as proud for helping Robertson reach the end zone.
“When I saw the ball in the air and saw K.J. catch it, I was like, ‘Block,’” Martial said. “That was the first thing in my mind – find somebody to block. I felt like if I could guide him to the end zone, that could change the game, you know?”
Johnson isn’t such a stranger of making it to the end zone from his wide receiver slot, where he had three touchdowns coming into the game. Taking a handoff on an end around play 31 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter was a little different scenario for the playmaker. He had made catches of 5 and 11 yards on the drive before taking the scoring run.
“I was actually so tired that I couldn’t run, for real,” Johnson said. “I thought when I made the cut I was going to fall.”
But he stayed upright and took off.
“There was a guy (defender) holding my hand and I let him have my glove – he literally took my glove during the play,” Johnson said. “They (two defenders) both ran into each other and I just outran everybody down the sidelines.”
Johnson, who said the end zone feels like home any time he scores, gave a shout out to Robertson for finding it.