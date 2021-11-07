Troy TDs by Robertson and Johnson a bit out of the ordinary

K.J. Robertson didn’t quite know what to do with the football when he caught it.

Wide receiver Tez Johnson certainly knew what to do when he got his hands on the ball, but his score came in a different way than normal for the wide receiver.

Both second quarter touchdowns proved big in Troy’s 31-24 victory over rival South Alabama on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

For Robertson, a junior linebacker, the first interception of his career turned into a pivotal score as well as he returned it 32 yards in what would prove to be the Trojans final touchdown of the game.

“Quarterback scrambles out because of the great pressure and I roll out to the side and Javon (Solomon) hits him and he just throws it up,” Robertson said. “I guess I had the easy job; just can’t drop it.”

Robertson corralled the pass without a problem. What to do with it after that is another question.

“Then I catch it and it still doesn’t seem real,” Robertson said. “I was fixing to give the ball to (Carlton) Martial because I didn’t know what to do with it.”