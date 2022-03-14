Troy to host Alabama in first round of WNIT

TROY – After earning a bid to the WNIT as the Sun Belt's automatic qualifier, the Troy Women's Basketball team has been picked to host a first-round matchup against Alabama, the WNIT announced Monday. The matchup is slated for Thursday at 6 p.m.

It marks the second time in program history that the Trojans (24-8, 13-2 Sun Belt) will host a postseason matchup after welcoming UAB into Trojan Arena for the first round of the WNIT during the 2018-19 season.

Entering this week's WNIT, the Trojans have recorded 24 victories. With a win in the opening round, Troy would tie the single-season program wins record (25, 2019-20 season).

The Trojans notched another historic run this season after earning the Sun Belt Regular Season title. The impressive run included a win over Mississippi State, 73-66, on the Bulldogs' home court. The Trojans also boasted an 11-game win streak, spanning from Jan. 15 with a win over ULM to Troy's Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals win over Little Rock.

Troy will square off against Alabama (17-13, 6-10 SEC), who is coming off a quarterfinals appearance in the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide travels down to Troy having won four of their last six contests, including a double overtime win over Texas A&M.

Alabama also upset No. 21 Georgia in the SEC Tournament to advance to the quarterfinals.

Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming contest by going to TroyTrojans.com/WNIT or by visiting the Troy Ticket Office or calling 1-877-878-WINS (9467).

General admission tickets start at just $5 while fans can also cheer on the Trojans from courtside for $25.

Troy men in CBI: Troy secured the No. 11 seed in the Roman College Basketball Invitational with a first-round matchup set against No. 6-seed Abilene Christian. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Daytona

The Trojans (20-11, 10-6 SBC) snap a five-year streak without a postseason bid on Sunday as the program enters the CBI for the second time - last bid came in the 2008-09 season.

The opening round matchup against the Wildcats (23-10, 11-7 WAC) marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.