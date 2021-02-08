Troy to open spring practice March 1; T-Day set for April 10

Troy returns all 11 starters on defense including Carlton Martial, who led the country with 113 tackles last season. The Trojans were one of the most improved teams in the country defensively as Troy jumped 73 spots in the national rankings in scoring defense, 38 spots in total defense and 72 spots in third-down defense.

“I thought that unit made great strides from 2019 to 2020 and the thing that I really like about them is they are still hungry to improve and get better,” Lindsey said.

“Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall and his staff have done a great job of rebuilding the chemistry on that side of the ball and they are excited to take the next step this year. With a lot of experience back, we are in much better position heading into this season than we were last year.”

Offensively, the Trojans welcome back 10 starters including all five across the offensive line and five overall All-Sun Belt selections. Troy posted the nation’s No. 21 passing attack in 2020 and the Trojans return their top three receivers – Kaylon Geiger, Reggie Todd and Tray Eafford – and starting quarterback Gunnar Watson in addition to B.J. Smith and Kimani Vidal in the backfield.