Troy to open spring practice March 1; T-Day set for April 10

TROY – Troy head coach Chip Lindsey will field one of the most experienced teams in the country in 2021 with 21-of-22 starters returning on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Fans will get their chance to see the Trojans in action at The Vet on Saturday, April 10, with T-Day presented by The Vance Law Firm.
Troy Athletics will announce full details for T-Day in the coming weeks including game time and stadium capacity and fan guidelines for attendance.
“I’m looking forward to getting back on the practice field,” Lindsey said. “For us, we just have to continue to grow as a football team, especially in a leadership standpoint.
"We took a lot of big steps towards that at the end of the year, and I thought we finished with some good momentum once we got our guys back and healthy.
“The fact that we’ll have a lot of older guys back is obviously a positive because it will help us go through things a little quicker than normal, but it is all going to come back to fundamentals,” Lindsey added.
The Trojans will go through 14 practices leading up to T-Day beginning March 1. Troy will practice three times that week, take a hiatus for spring break and then return March 16. While T-Day will be open to the public, Troy’s spring practices will be closed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Troy returns all 11 starters on defense including Carlton Martial, who led the country with 113 tackles last season. The Trojans were one of the most improved teams in the country defensively as Troy jumped 73 spots in the national rankings in scoring defense, 38 spots in total defense and 72 spots in third-down defense.
“I thought that unit made great strides from 2019 to 2020 and the thing that I really like about them is they are still hungry to improve and get better,” Lindsey said.
“Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall and his staff have done a great job of rebuilding the chemistry on that side of the ball and they are excited to take the next step this year. With a lot of experience back, we are in much better position heading into this season than we were last year.”
Offensively, the Trojans welcome back 10 starters including all five across the offensive line and five overall All-Sun Belt selections. Troy posted the nation’s No. 21 passing attack in 2020 and the Trojans return their top three receivers – Kaylon Geiger, Reggie Todd and Tray Eafford – and starting quarterback Gunnar Watson in addition to B.J. Smith and Kimani Vidal in the backfield.
Lindsey and the coaching staff will get a first look at eight of their new additions from their top-rated signing class this spring as they have already arrived on campus – Jamarcus Chatman, Cherokee Glasgow, Kyran Griffin-Isom, Taiyon Palmer, Taylor Powell, Caleb Ransaw, Deshon Stoudemire and Jarris Williams.
2021 Troy Football Spring Practice
Monday, March 1
Wednesday, March 3
Friday, March 5
Tuesday, March 16
Thursday, March 18
Saturday, March 20
Tuesday, March 23
Thursday, March 25
Saturday, March 27
Tuesday, March 30
Thursday, April 1
Saturday, April 3
Tuesday, April 6
Thursday, April 8
Saturday, April 10 – T-Day