Troy tries to focus on final game of season

Dylan Bradshaw has always been a vocal leader for the Troy football team, thus the senior center was ready to step forward and offer advice after the firing of Chip Lindsey as head coach last Sunday.
“I’m telling guys, ‘We set out on this journey in January for this season. It’s not just the first week of September until December type deal for us. It’s January until December,'" Bradshaw said.
“So my deal is keeping guys focused on the task at hand. Don’t look over the fence. Lock back in on what your job is and what you can do to help this team win on Saturday.”
The Trojans (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt) still have plenty to play for Saturday at Georgia State (6-5, 5-2 Sun Belt) in the regular-season finale. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CST in Atlanta.
While the Trojans’ season has been a disappointment overall, the team can still earn bowl eligibility with a victory under the tutelage of interim head coach Brandon Hall, the defensive coordinator.
“We’re shifting gears,” Bradshaw said. “We’re in a one-game season right now. If we win, we’re in a bowl game.
“As a senior, this is my last chance, so that’s where all of my focus is right now. That’s the locker room’s vibe at this point. We’re going to get after it and do our best to get a win this Saturday.”
Georgia State has won five of its last six games, the only defeat during the stretch being 21-17 to No. 24-ranked Louisiana.
The Panther rushing attack averages 222.5 yards per game. The tandem of running back Tucker Gregg (816 yards, 10 TDs) and Jamyest Williams (702 yards, 7 TDs) has topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season, combining for 1,518 yards and 17 TDs. Quarterback Darren Grainger has 501 yards rushing, which ranks first among all Sun Belt quarterbacks.
Bradshaw figures it will be a battle in the trenches.
“I think they have a very physical program,” Bradshaw said. “Their coach is an O-line guy and you can see it on both sides of the ball up front.
“We know what we’re up against. They’re going to try and stop the run. And then on the offensive side, they’re going to try and run the ball. We know it’s going to be a four-quarter ball game on Saturday.”
Junior linebacker Carlton Martial was eager to get back to work early in the week.
“It hurts, but I understand as a player and I understand we just have to move forward and take that next step,” Martial said of the coaching change.
“The mindset is always going to be the same – keep on moving and be perfect every day; work every single day of practice and buy into whatever the coaches tell us this week. Looking forward to getting a win this weekend.”
Hall has been focused this week on getting the Trojans prepared while still overseeing the defense. Running backs coach Cole Weeks will call the plays on offense.
"I'm focused right now on this game and our players," Hall said. "I love these guys. I've spent four years of my life with them. They're not just people; they're my family."
Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott knows his team will be in for a battle.
“We’ve got a good Troy football team coming in,” Elliott said during his weekly press conference. “I’m very impressed with them both offensively and defensively. Their linebackers fly around … their defensive line is very athletic.
“We understand what has happened to Troy and we addressed that with their coach being let go. But I told our guys they’re still playing for bowl eligibility. They’re playing for a lot of things.
“I’ve been an interim head football coach (at South Carolina for six games in 2015) and there’s a guy standing up in front of that bunch that I’m sure had a marvelous speech to get those guys rallied and get that team ready to fight this last game and get them bowl eligible.”