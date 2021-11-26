Troy tries to focus on final game of season

Georgia State has won five of its last six games, the only defeat during the stretch being 21-17 to No. 24-ranked Louisiana.

The Panther rushing attack averages 222.5 yards per game. The tandem of running back Tucker Gregg (816 yards, 10 TDs) and Jamyest Williams (702 yards, 7 TDs) has topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season, combining for 1,518 yards and 17 TDs. Quarterback Darren Grainger has 501 yards rushing, which ranks first among all Sun Belt quarterbacks.

Bradshaw figures it will be a battle in the trenches.

“I think they have a very physical program,” Bradshaw said. “Their coach is an O-line guy and you can see it on both sides of the ball up front.

“We know what we’re up against. They’re going to try and stop the run. And then on the offensive side, they’re going to try and run the ball. We know it’s going to be a four-quarter ball game on Saturday.”

Junior linebacker Carlton Martial was eager to get back to work early in the week.

“It hurts, but I understand as a player and I understand we just have to move forward and take that next step,” Martial said of the coaching change.