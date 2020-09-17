Troy Trojans' B.J. Smith back healthy and eager for return to football field

Several days later, team physician Dr. Jeffrey Dugas revealed to Smith that surgery would be needed and his season was over.

“When Dr. Dugas told me what happened and that I was going to have to probably be here another year because I was going to be out, I got emotional,” Smith said.

It was devastating news for Smith and the Trojans.

Smith had been named the Preseason Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year in what was supposed to be his final college season. He had only one carry against Southern Miss for a 2-yard loss before the injury. In the season opener against Campbell, Smith had 10 carries for 108 yards.

Being a fourth-year senior, Smith was eligible to take a medical redshirt and return for another season.

“I pushed myself every single day, going back to probably the day after surgery,” Smith said. “It’s been hard, but nothing worth having is easy. Looking back, it was an emotional part of my career, but I think I came out better on the other side.”

Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is glad to have Smith back for more reasons than just his running ability.