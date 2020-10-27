Troy Trojans' B.J. Smith blunt in assessment of backfield

Troy running back B.J. Smith didn’t skirt around the issue.
After the Trojans’ backfield accounted for just 40 net yards rushing on 19 attempts during a 36-34 home loss to Georgia State on Saturday, the senior was blunt in his assessment.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to do better as a whole,” Smith said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “We’re just not getting it done right now and that’s all on us.”
The Trojans were averaging 145 yards per game entering the Georgia State contest and the rushing game was considered solid with the likes of Smith, freshman standout Kimani Vidal, D.K. Billingsley and Jamontez Woods.
On Saturday, Vidal was held to 20 yards on seven carries with a long run of 10 yards, while Smith was held to 20 yards on six carries with a long run of five yards.
“When we looked at film on Sunday, it’s the little things as far as in the running back room,” Smith said of what went wrong against GSU. “It’s just small stuff for us – like setting our track and running; breaking tackles.
“Coach (Cole, running backs) Weeks is doing a good job of holding us to a high standard and we hold ourselves to a high standard. At the end of the day, we’ve just got to do better.”
Watson update: After suffering an upper body injury and being lost for the game in the final minute of the first quarter on Saturday, Gunnar Watson’s status for this Saturday’s game at Arkansas State was still unknown on Tuesday morning.
Support Local Journalism
“I don’t have an update yet,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “We are going to try by the middle of the week to have some kind of update. He is banged up and sore, but I know that it is nothing serious internally.
“We will see if he can play. Watson is one of the toughest guys on the team, and if it is possible, he will play. He is very smart and studies the game a lot. We will wait and see if he is ready to go.”
Back-up Jacob Free played well when entering the game in completing 24 of 38 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions.
“He came in and really gave our team a lift,” Lindsey said. “I thought he handled it very well, being a guy with limited reps. I thought that was a bright spot for him. Obviously, there are a couple throws that he would like to have back, but I think he has a lot of talent.
“We have to make sure that we play well around him and protect the ball better. I know we fumbled the last two weeks at the running back position and Jacob had a fumble. I think we are still trying to reach our potential offensively but are getting close.”
Martin applause: Former Northview kicker Jack Martin was recognized by Lindsey for his work not only as the kickoff specialist, but as a punter as well.
Martin shared punting duties with Kyle Coale on Saturday as each got two tries. Martin had punts of 46 and 50 yards in the third quarter. Martin also had four kickoffs which resulted in two touchbacks and two fair catches.
Coale’s two punts had an average of 33.5 per kick.
Lindsey said on Saturday that he considers the situation before deciding on which punter to send out. Martin is considered to have the stronger leg, while Coale appears more accurate in placing punts in certain spots.
“I am extremely proud of Jack Martin,” Lindsey said. “He kicked off very well and had two big time punts. We didn’t recruit him as a punter, but he has put a lot of work in.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!