Troy Trojans' B.J. Smith blunt in assessment of backfield

“I don’t have an update yet,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “We are going to try by the middle of the week to have some kind of update. He is banged up and sore, but I know that it is nothing serious internally.

“We will see if he can play. Watson is one of the toughest guys on the team, and if it is possible, he will play. He is very smart and studies the game a lot. We will wait and see if he is ready to go.”

Back-up Jacob Free played well when entering the game in completing 24 of 38 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions.

“He came in and really gave our team a lift,” Lindsey said. “I thought he handled it very well, being a guy with limited reps. I thought that was a bright spot for him. Obviously, there are a couple throws that he would like to have back, but I think he has a lot of talent.

“We have to make sure that we play well around him and protect the ball better. I know we fumbled the last two weeks at the running back position and Jacob had a fumble. I think we are still trying to reach our potential offensively but are getting close.”

Martin applause: Former Northview kicker Jack Martin was recognized by Lindsey for his work not only as the kickoff specialist, but as a punter as well.