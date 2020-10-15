Troy Trojans' Bret Clark proving to be clutch receiver

There was something Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey saw in Bret Clark, even if the young receiver didn’t necessarily see it in himself.

“Bret is a guy who didn’t have a huge role before I got here, but my first spring we could tell that he had some talent,” Lindsey said. “Bret and I have talked about him being talented enough, but also what he needed to improve to have a major role for us. We’re committed to playing a lot of receivers and we play eight to 10 guys every week.”

Clark, a sophomore when Lindsey arrived a year ago, accepted the challenge.

“Chip came to me and told me that if you want to be one of these eight guys who play, then you need to step your game up and be that clutch receiver and stuff like that,” Clark said. “And just going to work every day and watching guys like Khalil (McClain) and Reggie (Todd) gave me an opportunity to better my game.”

Clark has certainly been a clutch receiver thus far among what may be the most talented group of receivers in the Sun Belt Conference.