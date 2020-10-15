Troy Trojans' Bret Clark proving to be clutch receiver

There was something Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey saw in Bret Clark, even if the young receiver didn’t necessarily see it in himself.
“Bret is a guy who didn’t have a huge role before I got here, but my first spring we could tell that he had some talent,” Lindsey said. “Bret and I have talked about him being talented enough, but also what he needed to improve to have a major role for us. We’re committed to playing a lot of receivers and we play eight to 10 guys every week.”
Clark, a sophomore when Lindsey arrived a year ago, accepted the challenge.
“Chip came to me and told me that if you want to be one of these eight guys who play, then you need to step your game up and be that clutch receiver and stuff like that,” Clark said. “And just going to work every day and watching guys like Khalil (McClain) and Reggie (Todd) gave me an opportunity to better my game.”
Clark has certainly been a clutch receiver thus far among what may be the most talented group of receivers in the Sun Belt Conference.
Going into this Saturday’s game against Eastern Kentucky, Clark ranks second on the team in catches with 12 for 93 yards. He hauled in a key fourth-and-7 pass for a first down on the Trojans’ first scoring drive in a 37-17 win over Texas State last weekend.
“With how fast we play, we need to have depth,” Lindsey said. “Bret is a smart football player and understands our offense. He’s becoming really consistent for us in terms of catching the ball, which is something I challenged him to do when I first got here.
“He’s taking pride in route running and his energy and attitude has been good. He’s a guy that has really developed over the last year and a half and he’s a guy that we count on.”
Clark said playing with such a talented group pushes him to be his best.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s fun going out every single day and learning from guys like Khalil and Reggie who are such high-caliber of a player and everything,” Clark said. “I guess you can only get better if you are around guys that make you better every single day.”
Even going against the Troy secondary in practice sessions makes a difference.
“It makes us a lot better,” Clark said. “When you’re going against guys who are really talented on both sides of the ball, you’re getting good work in every single day. That’s the only way to get better is if you’re going good on good every single day in practice.”
Clark caught four passes for 26 yards in last week’s game in which first-year starting quarterback Gunnar Watson completed 33 of 46 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns.
“Gunnar is definitely coming along,” Clark said. “He’s building confidence each and every week. He’s a young guy and his first year starting and everything, but he’s definitely playing like he’s been doing it a lot longer.”
Clark also believes having a solid stable of running backs helps open up the passing attack.
“When you can hand it off to those guys and gash people over and over that brings everybody in and opens it up for big playmakers,” he said.
Lindsey trusts Clark will continue to play a key role in the Trojans’ offense.
“He’s very solid,” Lindsey said. “He has no ego and just plays his role and does a good job. When he gets an opportunity to make plays he has proven he can do that.
“I really enjoy coaching him and all of our guys. We have a lot of guys that are our kind of guys, and Bret is no different.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!