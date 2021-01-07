Troy Trojans coach Chip Lindsey excited about returners and new additions

Lindsey said spring practice will begin on Feb. 23. Among the most intriguing battles will be at quarterback and running back, where the Trojans have loads of talent.

Troy will have five quarterbacks on scholarship. Returning starter Gunnar Watson and back-ups Jacob Free and Kyle Toole are back from this past season. Powell, the transfer from Missouri, will now join the mix. True freshman Quayde Hawkins of Bainbridge, Ga., will report to camp in the summer. Parker McNeil, who came to Troy last year as a highly-touted JUCO transfer but played sparingly, is no longer with the program.

“I think for us competition at quarterback is something we needed,” Lindsey said. “Having a first-year starter like Gunnar, and obviously him getting hurt and missing three games and part of another, I just felt like we needed some more competition in that room.

“It’s going to be a very competitive spring and I believe that just brings out the best in everybody. We’ve got to play better at that spot. When I look back at our issues last year, turning the ball over at critical times…. I think we had a lot of opportunities to win some games if we’ll just take care of the ball and play a little better there at that spot. I think competition is always good.”