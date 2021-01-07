Troy Trojans coach Chip Lindsey excited about returners and new additions

Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey retained some key players, signed another transfer and lost an assistant coach ahead of the squad reporting back to campus this week.
Twelve of the 13 seniors on this past season’s team are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19, including standouts Dylan Bradshaw (center), Reggie Todd (receiver) B.J. Smith (running back) and John Hines (defensive end). The lone senior who indicated that he will test the NFL waters is wide receiver Khalil McClain.
“When I talked to them individually, it was kind of the tone of, ‘Hey, we’ve got a chance to be really good next year and we’ve got unfinished business. Let’s load up for one more,’” Lindsey said.
“And I think several of them had to look at what their NFL opportunities might look like. Really Khalil is the one who is going to declare and try to make a run at the NFL. Obviously we’re going to support him on that.”
Troy got another transfer last week when cornerback Taiyon Palmer, a sophomore this past season at N.C. State, signed on. He played in five games this past season and recorded five tackles.
“He had a knee injury early on in his career at N.C. State, but he’s healthy now,” Lindsey said. “He went to high school with Will Choloh (Troy DT), so we had a good connection of who he was from way back.
“He was just looking for an opportunity to get a little more playing time and establish himself. Fortunately for us he chose us and hopefully he’ll fill in and really help that secondary.”
Palmer joins three other transfers who came aboard during the early signing period on Dec. 16 – Taylor Powell (QB, Missouri), La’Damian Webb (RB, FSU) and Jamarcus Chatman (DE, FSU).
The four transfers have arrived on campus. Two freshmen signees – Caleb Ransaw (cornerback) and Jarris Williams (running back) – are also on campus as early enrollees.
The Trojans did lose offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Ryan Pugh, who was announced as a hire at Baylor on Tuesday. However, a day later Baylor head coach Dave Aranda released a statement saying Pugh wouldn’t be joining the program.
Lindsey isn’t dismissing a chance of Pugh returning to Troy, but he’s actively searching for his replacement.
“Obviously I’m very close to Ryan and we’ll see how all of that plays out,” Lindsey said. “I’m not going to rule out anything, but I will say at the same time we’re in the process of trying to find an O-line coach.
“We just need the right fit who can continue to build on what we’ve got. We had a young offensive line and they got tremendously better as the season went on. We’ll take our time and get the right guy.”
Lindsey said spring practice will begin on Feb. 23. Among the most intriguing battles will be at quarterback and running back, where the Trojans have loads of talent.
Troy will have five quarterbacks on scholarship. Returning starter Gunnar Watson and back-ups Jacob Free and Kyle Toole are back from this past season. Powell, the transfer from Missouri, will now join the mix. True freshman Quayde Hawkins of Bainbridge, Ga., will report to camp in the summer. Parker McNeil, who came to Troy last year as a highly-touted JUCO transfer but played sparingly, is no longer with the program.
“I think for us competition at quarterback is something we needed,” Lindsey said. “Having a first-year starter like Gunnar, and obviously him getting hurt and missing three games and part of another, I just felt like we needed some more competition in that room.
“It’s going to be a very competitive spring and I believe that just brings out the best in everybody. We’ve got to play better at that spot. When I look back at our issues last year, turning the ball over at critical times…. I think we had a lot of opportunities to win some games if we’ll just take care of the ball and play a little better there at that spot. I think competition is always good.”
The return of Smith at running back enhances an already talented backfield with the likes of Kimani Vidal, Jamontez Woods and DK Billingsley, along with the additions of Webb from FSU and Williams, a four-star signee from Blount High School.
Smith, two seasons ago the Sun Belt preseason Offensive Player of the Year, was battling back this past season from knee surgery suffered in the second game of 2019 and also a hip injury from an automobile accident last spring. Though he was the starter to begin this past season, the talented freshman Vidal became the key back in the Trojans’ offense.
“Early on he felt pretty good,” Lindsey said of Smith’s health. “As the season went on, he did not. I think as time wore on, his body wore down a little bit. There toward the end he wasn’t very healthy at all.
“His conversation with me was, ‘Coach, I’d like to spend a year and get my body fully back and get in a position to play more.’
“That’s something he made the decision with his family and obviously we love B.J. and he can only help us. There’s no ego with B.J. He wants to help our football team any way he can.”
Lindsey is excited about the upcoming season.
“Our theme is going to be ‘Our Time,’” Lindsey said. “This is year three and two recruiting classes. I think we’ve got much more depth than we’ve ever had. We think we’re in a great spot.”
