Troy Trojans coach Jon Sumrall explains late-game decisions

Troy coach Jon Sumrall has been on the losing end of two miraculous last-play touchdowns – first as a player at Kentucky before Saturday’s heart-breaking defeat at Appalachian State.

He’s hoping the first experience will help him navigate through the second as the team prepares to host Marshall on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I was a redshirt freshman at the University of Kentucky during the Bluegrass Miracle,” Sumrall said on Monday.

He was referring to the 2002 game at Kentucky when LSU won it on a 74-yard touchdown pass with no time left on the clock when the ball was tipped by a Kentucky player before being caught at the 15-yard line by Devery Henderson of LSU, who ran it in for the score.

On Saturday, Sumrall watched helplessly from the sidelines as App State quarterback Chase Brice threw a 53-yard Hail Mary pass that Christian Horn caught at the 5-yard line after the ball was tipped ball and ran it into the end zone for a 32-28 victory at Kidd-Brewer Stadium in the Sun Belt opener for both teams.

“I think maybe having some experience with that helps me understand how to work through it,” Sumrall said in reflecting back to the Kentucky/LSU game when he was a player.

“We’ve got to get off the mat and bounce back. I’m confident that our guys will. There isn’t going to be no moping going on in our building, I promise you that.”

Sumrall took time to explain some decisions made before the dramatic final touchdown drive.

The Trojans led 28-24 and got the ball back with 1:44 left after the defense held App State when a pass fell incomplete on a fourth down play from the Troy 2.

App State forced Troy into a 4th-and-1 situation with 25 seconds remaining at the Trojans’ 11. The Trojans elected to take a safety to run more time off the clock and follow with a free kick.

“Taking the safety, I still do think that’s the right call, looking back at it,” Sumrall said. “After really reviewing the situation, the clock, etc. … we were able to get 10 seconds run off the clock by taking the safety. It (the safety) ended being five seconds and we kicked the ball off … five seconds again … so you took 10 seconds off by taking the safety.”

The free kick by Zach Long, however, didn’t go as Sumrall had hoped. It was kicked to the App State 34 and returned 13 yards to the 47.

Sumrall took the responsibility.

“I did not coach the kicker well enough on how we wanted the kick to be hit,” Sumrall said. “We call it a victory kick. It’s not a true squib; it’s also not a sky kick where they can fair catch it and preserve the clock. It’s supposed to be very line-drive oriented but pushed way down the field to where they have to field it deep, because it’s on the ground and can’t fair catch it.

“We get the clock to run and we also push the ball down the field. We got saved maybe a little bit by the high hop on the kick – we got lucky there. But I didn’t coach the kick well enough. That’s on me, not the kicker.

“I study these situations. I don’t regret taking the safety. I do wish I would have coached our kicker better on how to hit the kick after the safety. That’s on me, not on him.

“If they had beaten us by kicking a field goal, then taking a safety is the wrong call. They didn’t beat us by kicking a field goal.

“The biggest regret I had out of the whole process there at the end of the game is I wish I would have coached our kicker on how to kick the kickoff better, but that’s my mistake, not his.”

Senior linebacker K.J. Robertson said the team will put the loss behind and get ready for Marshall.

“Coach Sumrall says, ‘So what, now what?’” Robertson said. “It’s in the past; you can’t change the past. We look forward to playing whoever we play next.

“App State is not on my mind and it shouldn’t be on anyone’s mind right now. The only thing we’ve got is to go over some stuff that we possibly messed up and fix that for the games to come.

“My part in it is just keeping the guys focused on the next game, the next practice, the next snap, the next play. Just pushing the guys to keep fighting like we did, and in return, I think we’ll have a pretty good chance of running the table.”

Wiregrass players noted: Former Dothan star Jabre Barber was named by Sumrall as the offensive player of the week. The receiver caught six passes for 42 yards.

“Maybe not the biggest stat line he’ll ever have, but made a couple of really competitive, tough, gritty catches,” Sumrall said. “Jabre has also been playing well in special teams. He did a really good job in the kick return game for us.

“He has practiced outstanding all preseason, therefore a lot of why he’s played the way he’s played. He’s playing high-level football for us and I’m really proud of his growth.”

Nose tackle Buddha Jones was named defensive player of the week and Phillip Lee the special teams player of the week. Another Wiregrass product, Jackson Blalock, a tight end who played at Abbeville Christian Academy, was named the top scout team player on offense for the week.

Injury report: Star senior linebacker Carlton Martial was held out of Saturday’s game with a lower body injury, but has a “really good chance of being available this week,” according to Sumrall. Other players who are nursing some injuries and will be evaluated later this week include Eric Shaw (bandit), Luis Medina (nose tackle), Deyunkrea Lewis (tight end) and Jayden McDonald (linebacker).