Troy Trojans' defense braces for triple-option of Georgia Southern

The triple-option offense run by Georgia Southern will present a unique test for a Troy defense that has shown vast improvement from a year ago.

Trojans’ coach Chip Lindsey understands it will take another big effort from the unit on Saturday when Troy visits Georgia Southern for a noon kickoff.

Troy (4-2 overall, 2-1 Sun Belt) enters the game coming off an impressive 38-10 win at Arkansas State, while Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-2) is coming off a 24-17 win against South Alabama.

The Eagles’ run-oriented offense averages 249 yards rushing per game and 26 points.

“Being a triple-option team they’re always hard to defend,” Lindsey said. “They make you play good disciplined football every snap, and they’re really good at what they do.

“It begins with their quarterback Shai Werts who does a good job of getting their offense going. He’s played in this system now for three years and looks very comfortable making the reads that he needs to make to execute the option. Their offensive line is really good at their technique and they understand how to block the different defensive fronts that they see, which is a key for any triple-option team.