Troy Trojans' defense braces for triple-option of Georgia Southern

The triple-option offense run by Georgia Southern will present a unique test for a Troy defense that has shown vast improvement from a year ago.
Trojans’ coach Chip Lindsey understands it will take another big effort from the unit on Saturday when Troy visits Georgia Southern for a noon kickoff.
Troy (4-2 overall, 2-1 Sun Belt) enters the game coming off an impressive 38-10 win at Arkansas State, while Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-2) is coming off a 24-17 win against South Alabama.
The Eagles’ run-oriented offense averages 249 yards rushing per game and 26 points.
“Being a triple-option team they’re always hard to defend,” Lindsey said. “They make you play good disciplined football every snap, and they’re really good at what they do.
“It begins with their quarterback Shai Werts who does a good job of getting their offense going. He’s played in this system now for three years and looks very comfortable making the reads that he needs to make to execute the option. Their offensive line is really good at their technique and they understand how to block the different defensive fronts that they see, which is a key for any triple-option team.
“We’re going to have to do a good job of not letting them get downhill and reading their play-action passing game. If you’re not careful, they will suck you in and throw the ball over your head. The game is going to come down to whether or not we can play good solid football.”
When Troy has the football, it’s still uncertain whether Jacob Free or Gunnar Watson will be in charge at quarterback.
Watson suffered an upper body injury two weeks ago in the first quarter of a loss to Georgia State and hasn’t seen action since. He is making the trip to Statesboro, but it will be a game-day decision on whether he is able to play.
Jacob Free has done an admirable job at quarterback in Watson’s absence. Against Arkansas State, Free completed 33-of-45 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a TD run.
“Jacob was our offensive player of the week because he really executed our game plan well,” Lindsey said. “Our staff also did a good job of fitting the offense to his skill set and the opponent. And then he took his preparation and translated to the game. So, I’m really proud of Jacob and how he handled the situation.”
The Eagles are averaging giving up 20 points per game, while Troy averages scoring 25 per outing.
“They’re big and physical on defense and have probably the best linebacker and safety group in our league,” Lindsey said. “They are very aggressive and tackle well and do a good job of mixing their looks. It’s a big challenge ahead and a different style of defense than we faced last week.”
Defensively, Georgia Southern has limited opponents to 345 yards per game.
“It’s another big challenge for us on the road this week and we need to have another good week of preparation,” Lindsey said. “We need to limit our turnovers and create turnovers on defense. We need to be the most excited team to play.”
