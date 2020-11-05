Troy Trojans defense continues to make strides

“I know Georgia Southern is a triple option team. You have to be very disciplined to stop that, but I trust my guys to get that done.”

The Trojans are ranked 22nd nationally in allowing just 5.19 yards per play, which is an improvement of more than a yard per play from last year.

Choloh believes better team chemistry has been a key to the improvement.

“We’re a tight-knit group that loves each other,” Choloh said. “I’m going to speak for my position, especially the D-line, we’re all tight and we all hang out. You play harder for each other and you play tougher for each other when you have that camaraderie.”

Linebacker KJ Robertson agrees the defense is closer than a year ago.

“It is definitely more of a brotherhood, especially our linebacker corps,” Robertson said. “I mean, we’re practically all brothers. Even off the field we have our bubble within ourselves.

“You can see it when we play on the defensive side of the ball. We have fun out there. If anybody makes a play, there are 10 guys around them that is helping him up.

“It’s the whole team as well. Even in the weight room today we were getting amped up with everybody because we love being around each other.”