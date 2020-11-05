Troy Trojans defense continues to make strides

Troy defensive tackle Will Choloh is known for crushing tackles, but he’s starting to get noticed as a swatter of kicks as well.
Choloh blocked an extra point attempt against Georgia State two weeks ago and blocked a field goal attempt against Arkansas State this past Saturday.
“Honestly, I’ve just got to give the credit to coach (special teams, Brian) Blackmon and coach (linebackers, Andrew) Warrick,” Choloh said. “They just told me how to play the technique right and these last two games I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to get my hand on one. I hope it continues and I hope we get another one this week.”
Choloh also hopes the Trojans’ defense can continue their improved play. Troy held a normally potent Arkansas State offense to just one touchdown during a 38-10 road win.
The Trojans (4-2 overall, 2-1 Sun Belt) get another big test this Saturday against a Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-2) offense which runs the triple-option. Kickoff is set for noon in Statesboro, Ga.
The Eagles’ attack ranks eighth nationally in averaging 249.0 yards per game on the ground.
Choloh, a junior defensive tackle, looks forward to playing against a run-oriented offense.
“You hear a lot about how people are excited to get sacks and all of those types of things, but sometimes it’s always a great time to get your hands dirty and play the run and see who’s more physical and more tougher,” Choloh said.
“I know Georgia Southern is a triple option team. You have to be very disciplined to stop that, but I trust my guys to get that done.”
The Trojans are ranked 22nd nationally in allowing just 5.19 yards per play, which is an improvement of more than a yard per play from last year.
Choloh believes better team chemistry has been a key to the improvement.
“We’re a tight-knit group that loves each other,” Choloh said. “I’m going to speak for my position, especially the D-line, we’re all tight and we all hang out. You play harder for each other and you play tougher for each other when you have that camaraderie.”
Linebacker KJ Robertson agrees the defense is closer than a year ago.
“It is definitely more of a brotherhood, especially our linebacker corps,” Robertson said. “I mean, we’re practically all brothers. Even off the field we have our bubble within ourselves.
“You can see it when we play on the defensive side of the ball. We have fun out there. If anybody makes a play, there are 10 guys around them that is helping him up.
“It’s the whole team as well. Even in the weight room today we were getting amped up with everybody because we love being around each other.”
He believes it’s translated to better play on the field.
“I feel like compared to last year for sure, we’re 100 times better,” Robertson said. “But we’re not fully developed yet, to be honest. We have so much more we can get better at. There are a lot of guys who are playing to their potential and we’ve got to bring some other guys along.
“We’re not the best we can be. We left a couple of plays out there the other day.”
Robertson understands the challenge ahead in slowing the Georgia Southern offense.
“Really it’s just being disciplined,” Robertson said. “A triple option is very hard to go against. They want to hold the ball and limit our offensive drives.
“We have to play sound defensive football and know our jobs. We have to execute the right way, because if we don’t, we’re putting the game in their hands.
“Early down stops and get them in third and long as much as possible and just get off the field on the third downs. Execute at a high level.”
