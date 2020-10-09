Troy Trojans defense set to face explosive Texas State attack

The Bobcats’ running game is also dangerous, led by Calvin Hill, who has rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns in four games, and Brock Sturgess, who has rushed for 213 and two scores.

“I think they’re one of the most improved teams in the country when you look at the body of work from last year to where they are now,” Lindsey said. “Jake Spavital (second year head coach) is really doing a nice job there as far as getting some different players in there.

“They’ve really turned their roster over, it looks like. I think he’s doing the offense now and he’s always been a good offensive coordinator.”

Defensively, Texas State has given up an average of 30.8 per game, while Troy has given up an average of 31. The Bobcats’ defense is led by cornerback Jarron Morris, who has two interceptions, and linebacker Gavin Graham, who leads the team in tackles with 29.

Troy piled it on during a 63-27 win at Texas State a year ago.

“I think you’ll see a team really improved on that side of the ball as well,” Lindsey said. “I think we’ve got to expect a really different team than we played last year when we went out there and I think our players understand that and we have a lot of respect for those guys.”

