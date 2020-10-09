Troy Trojans defense set to face explosive Texas State attack

It will be no rest for the weary concerning the Troy defense when Texas State takes the field on Saturday afternoon.
The home and Sun Belt Conference opener for the Trojans is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Bobcats have averaged 32.8 points per game in going 1-3 to open the season, the lone win being in conference over ULM, 38-17, on Sept. 19. Texas State has close losses against SMU (31-24), UTSA (51-48) and Boston College (24-21).
Troy (1-1) is coming off a 48-7 loss at No. 15-ranked BYU after opening the season with an impressive 47-14 win at Middle Tennessee.
Trojans’ defensive coordinator Brandon Hall believes his unit has responded well over the past two weeks on the practice field after getting somewhat embarrassed by BYU.
“I think the first thing we looked at obviously was just the big plays,” Hall said of the loss. “The quarterback was a really good player and he put a lot of balls in a position to where those guys could catch it.
“At the same time, we’re going to continue to see those types of formations and plays throughout the year. So we sit down and go back through all of those big plays and just see what we can learn about our alignments and techniques and try and improve in those areas.
“I thought our game plan against the run was really good. They threw the ball a lot more than I expected and hats off to them.”
In preparing for Texas State, the Trojans expect to see two quarterbacks – Memphis transfer Brady McBride, a sophomore, and junior Tyler Vitt, who started seven games a year ago.
“I think regardless of who is in the game that their scheme stays the same,” Hall said. “I just think at the end of the day each is unique. We faced the big kid (Vitt) last year. They’ve improved their personnel from running back to receiver to offensive line.
“Obviously the McBryde kid adds a new dynamic as far as a guy who likes to run the football. If he doesn’t like what he sees, he’ll pull it down and take off.”
Vitt has thrown for 602 yards and six touchdowns in two games played, while McBride has thrown for 456 yards and four touchdowns. McBride missed the second and third games due to COVID-19 protocols. Vitt was in quarantine for the opener.
The key receiving target to keep an eye on is Jaremiah Haydel, who has caught 17 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also returned four punts for an average of 37.2 yards, which included a 91-yard return for a touchdown.
“He’s a really good wide receiver who leads their team in catches, yards, targets – he leads a really talented receiver group,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “He’s really dangerous also in the return game, so we’ve got to do a great job making sure we really cover punts.”
The Bobcats’ running game is also dangerous, led by Calvin Hill, who has rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns in four games, and Brock Sturgess, who has rushed for 213 and two scores.
“I think they’re one of the most improved teams in the country when you look at the body of work from last year to where they are now,” Lindsey said. “Jake Spavital (second year head coach) is really doing a nice job there as far as getting some different players in there.
“They’ve really turned their roster over, it looks like. I think he’s doing the offense now and he’s always been a good offensive coordinator.”
Defensively, Texas State has given up an average of 30.8 per game, while Troy has given up an average of 31. The Bobcats’ defense is led by cornerback Jarron Morris, who has two interceptions, and linebacker Gavin Graham, who leads the team in tackles with 29.
Troy piled it on during a 63-27 win at Texas State a year ago.
“I think you’ll see a team really improved on that side of the ball as well,” Lindsey said. “I think we’ve got to expect a really different team than we played last year when we went out there and I think our players understand that and we have a lot of respect for those guys.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!