Troy Trojans eager to open home slate against Texas State

At long last and with fingers crossed, the Troy football team is eager to play its home opener on Saturday against Texas State.
“We’ve spent countless amounts of hours and we’ve actually visited several different places – viewed over 100 different protocols on what other schools are doing from game day policies, procedures and we feel very good about where we are,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said on Tuesday.
“We have I believe seven or eight socially-distancing (general admission) sections within the stadium where people can go and be able to space out. We have allowed our fans to be able to purchase their normal amount of tickets from a season-ticket holder perspective, but in between each ticket account, we will have two seats open to be able to maintain that six-foot radius.
“We are limiting our students as well, but what we are doing is we’re going from five sections to 11 sections. So we’ve really expanded our student section allowing up to 3,000 of our students to come to the game.”
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff and facemasks will need to be worn to enter the stadium. There will not be any temperature checks at the entrances.
The Trojans (1-1) are coming off a loss 48-7 loss at BYU two Saturdays ago, while Texas State enters the game with a 1-3 record, 0-1 in league play. It will be the Sun Belt Conference opener for Troy.
Troy had been scheduled to play at South Alabama this past Saturday, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Jaguars’ program. That game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Mobile.
“For us, the week off was an opportunity to get some guys healthy that may have been banged up,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “We came out of the BYU game pretty healthy overall, but there’s always bumps and bruises.
“And then we were able to spend three days working on us and introducing Texas State. Our guys are excited to get back out there today and get the preparation for Texas State going more in-depth.”
Lindsey and the team understand the importance of getting off to a good start in conference play.
“I haven’t seen the excitement die down this week,” Lindsey said. “Sunday night we had one of the best practices we’ve had since I’ve been here in terms of the energy levels and the focus. Our guys were locked-in and moving around. Our guys are excited to play.”
Lindsey expects the team to get a boost from the home crowd.
“We love playing here at home, and there’s nothing like The Vet on gameday,” Lindsey said. “We have the best environment in the Sun Belt without a doubt, and I know the fans that do come on Saturday will be loud, and our players will feed off of that.”
Senior running back B.J. Smith says the team has put the loss to BYU behind.
“We understand that we didn’t have a good performance against BYU and kind of dropped the ball,” Smith said. “We’ve just really been hitting the ground running working on fundamentals and trying to get back to what we’re used to doing – playing fast and playing physical.
“We’re really excited to play every Saturday. It is a little extra excitement because of playing back at home and in front of our crowd.”
As of Monday, fewer than 300 single-game tickets were available for the opener. Tickets are available for purchase at TroyTrojans.com/Tickets or by calling the Troy Ticket Office at 334-670-3681.
