Troy Trojans eager to open home slate against Texas State

At long last and with fingers crossed, the Troy football team is eager to play its home opener on Saturday against Texas State.

“We’ve spent countless amounts of hours and we’ve actually visited several different places – viewed over 100 different protocols on what other schools are doing from game day policies, procedures and we feel very good about where we are,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said on Tuesday.

“We have I believe seven or eight socially-distancing (general admission) sections within the stadium where people can go and be able to space out. We have allowed our fans to be able to purchase their normal amount of tickets from a season-ticket holder perspective, but in between each ticket account, we will have two seats open to be able to maintain that six-foot radius.

“We are limiting our students as well, but what we are doing is we’re going from five sections to 11 sections. So we’ve really expanded our student section allowing up to 3,000 of our students to come to the game.”

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff and facemasks will need to be worn to enter the stadium. There will not be any temperature checks at the entrances.