TROY – Troy, the defending Sun Belt Conference champions, has its schedule for the 2023 season, as the Sun Belt Conference announced the full football league slate on Friday.

Additionally, fans can lock in their season tickets for the 2023 campaign as tickets are officially on sale by visiting TroyTrojans.com/fbtickets.

Troy once again hosts six home games at The Vet, including the “Battle for the Belt” against South Alabama in front of a nationally-televised audience, Sun Belt East Division favorite James Madison and 2022 New Orleans Bowl champion Western Kentucky.

“The 2022 season was a historic and record-setting football season on the field and in the stands,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “As we turn the page to 2023, we are excited to Pack The Vet once again as we continue to invest in the success of our storied football program.

"Season ticket holders are the life blood of our program, and we greatly appreciate their continued support at record levels. Veterans Memorial Stadium has become one of the toughest places for opponents to play due to our incredible fan base.”

The Trojans finished the 2022 season ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25, its highest-ever ranking and first-ever end-of-the-season ranking after posting a 12-2 mark and defeating No. 21 UTSA in the Cure Bowl. Jon Sumrall’s squad ended the year on an 11-game winning streak, second only to National Champion Georgia for the longest in the country.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better season last year both on the field and in the stands,” Sumrall said. “However, last year is the past and in the record books, and we’re excited about the challenge ahead now that we’ve seen our schedule.

"Our fans played a large part in our success last year, and this year they will be even more important. I want to encourage Trojan Nation to purchase their season tickets and support our young men.”

The 2022 season saw Troy fans turn out like never before, with record season ticket sales of more than 12,000 and a single-game record of 31,010 fans for the game against Army.

Season tickets for the 2023 season begin as low as $75, and fans have three different options in which they can receive their tickets – mobile delivery, print at home or hard tickets. All areas in The Vet, excluding suites, are available for purchase online (TroyTrojans.com/tickets). For more information on premium seating options, fans can visit TroyTrojans.com/premiumseating, and those interested in a suite can contact Gary Wilbert, gwilbert@troy.edu.

Troy’s four non-conference games, which were previously announced, has Stephen F. Austin coming to The Vet for the season opener on Sept. 2 and Western Kentucky visiting on Sept. 23. The Trojans head to Manhattan, Kan., on Sept. 9 for a week two battle at Kansas State and travel to West Point, N.Y., on Oct. 14 for a matchup with Army.

The Trojans’ Sun Belt opener will be surrounded with plenty of intrigue as James Madison makes its first visit to The Vet on Sept. 16. The Dukes finished its first season at the FBS level with an 8-3 overall record and 6-2 Sun Belt mark, but were ineligible for the Sun Belt Championship Game or a bowl berth due to its transition.

Troy travels to Georgia State on Sept. 30 for its other East Division game before welcoming Arkansas State to the Vet on Oct. 7 for Homecoming. Following the trip to Army and a bye week, Troy travels to Texas State on Oct. 28 and plays host to South Alabama on Thursday, Nov. 2. The “Battle for the Belt” will be televised on an ESPN network which will be announced at a later date.

The final quarter of the season sees Troy travel to ULM (Nov. 11) and Southern Miss (Nov. 25) around Senior Day against Louisiana on Nov. 18 before the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Dec. 2.