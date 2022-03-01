Troy Trojans football schedule released

TROY – Complete with a new division and new Sun Belt Conference rivalries, Troy announced its 2022 football schedule Tuesday morning in conjunction with the remainder of the Sun Belt.
Troy will play host to six games in The Vet – Army, Marshall, Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM and Alabama A&M – and transitions to the Sun Belt West Division with the addition of James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to the league. The Trojans’ six road games are at Ole Miss, South Alabama, Louisiana, App State, Arkansas State and Western Kentucky.
Troy’s 2022 slate includes matchups against six bowl teams from a year ago and is littered with storylines.
The Sun Belt home opener on Sept. 24 pits Troy against Marshall for the first time since a Trojan victory in 2004 in Huntington and the first visit to The Vet by the Thundering Herd since 2003.
Southern Miss returns to The Vet for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt Conference on Oct. 8 for a rematch in what has turned into a quality rivalry between the two schools. The Trojans and Golden Eagles have met three times since 2016, with the road team winning all three games by a combined 23 points.
Homecoming at The Vet will take place on Oct. 15 when Texas State pays a visit to town, and Troy’s annual Military Appreciation Game will coincide with a historic visit from Army-West Point on Nov. 12.
The game with Army opens a four-game series between the Trojans and Black Knights, which runs from 2022 until 2031. In addition, it marks the first visit by a Service Academy to The Vet since a matchup with Navy in 2012. Troy University currently operates advising and/or teaching centers on or near 10 Army installations in six U.S. states and one in Korea.
Troy’s in-state rivalry with South Alabama takes on extra importance this year, with the teams sharing a division within the Sun Belt for the first time. “The Battle for the Belt” moves back into the spotlight in 2022 with a Thursday night timeslot on Oct. 19.
Troy opens Sun Belt play at App State on Sept. 17, marking the first time since the Mountaineers joined the league in 2015 that the meeting takes place prior to Oct. 31. The Trojans’ non-conference trip to Western Kentucky (Oct. 1) reunites the former conference rivals for the first time since 2013.