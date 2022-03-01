Troy Trojans football schedule released

TROY – Complete with a new division and new Sun Belt Conference rivalries, Troy announced its 2022 football schedule Tuesday morning in conjunction with the remainder of the Sun Belt.

Troy will play host to six games in The Vet – Army, Marshall, Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM and Alabama A&M – and transitions to the Sun Belt West Division with the addition of James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss to the league. The Trojans’ six road games are at Ole Miss, South Alabama, Louisiana, App State, Arkansas State and Western Kentucky.

Troy’s 2022 slate includes matchups against six bowl teams from a year ago and is littered with storylines.

The Sun Belt home opener on Sept. 24 pits Troy against Marshall for the first time since a Trojan victory in 2004 in Huntington and the first visit to The Vet by the Thundering Herd since 2003.

Southern Miss returns to The Vet for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt Conference on Oct. 8 for a rematch in what has turned into a quality rivalry between the two schools. The Trojans and Golden Eagles have met three times since 2016, with the road team winning all three games by a combined 23 points.