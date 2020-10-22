Troy Trojans freshman Derrick Graham progresses fast into starter

Graham stayed true to Troy during the recruiting process.

“Troy was the first school to offer me, and I always told myself that the first school that gave me a shot would have a big role in where I go,” Graham said. “On my visits and stuff I felt like it was very family oriented and I felt like I could be good on the field here and in the classroom.

“Me as an early enrollee, I think it helped me a lot because I was able to work on my technique and get a head start in the weight room.”

Pugh said the freshman came in determined to impress.

“He came in with an extreme focus on really wanting to have an impact on this season for us and so far he’s played well,” Pugh said. “He’ll be the first to tell you that he can play better; there’s no doubt about that. But I think that would be every great player you come across is always striving to get better.

“He’s a very humble young man who comes to work every day with a great attitude. He plays with great passion, loves the game of football, loves Troy and so I’m really excited about where he’s put himself in position to help the team this year.”