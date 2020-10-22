Troy Trojans freshman Derrick Graham progresses fast into starter

Derrick Graham got to work early as an early enrollee at Troy University and it’s parlayed into a starting job at right tackle for the true freshman on the offensive front.
The Trojans (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) host conference foe Georgia State (1-2, 0-2) for homecoming on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
“Derrick has done a good job since he’s gotten here in January of really having an end-goal in mind,” offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Pugh said. “He’s a very mature young man who is very intelligent and works incredibly hard.
“He’s a TKG (Troy Kind of Guy) through and through. We saw that in the recruiting process. The phenomenal part is everything he’s done since July of last year when he was going into his senior year of high school until this point in really changing his body and gaining weight.
“I think he’s still growing. I tell him every day when I see him that it looks like he’s grown a little more. He is a young man who has really worked hard.”
Graham stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 286 pounds. The native of Minneola, Fla., is the son of a former NFL player Derrick Graham, Sr., who spent nine seasons as an offensive tackle in the league with the Chiefs, Panthers, Seahawks and Raiders.
“Ever since I started playing O-line, he’s always been there telling me his experiences playing the game because he played at the highest level,” Graham said of his father. “He always gives me technique – everything. He always stresses the weight room; that you’ve got to be strong to play O-line.”
Graham stayed true to Troy during the recruiting process.
“Troy was the first school to offer me, and I always told myself that the first school that gave me a shot would have a big role in where I go,” Graham said. “On my visits and stuff I felt like it was very family oriented and I felt like I could be good on the field here and in the classroom.
“Me as an early enrollee, I think it helped me a lot because I was able to work on my technique and get a head start in the weight room.”
Pugh said the freshman came in determined to impress.
“He came in with an extreme focus on really wanting to have an impact on this season for us and so far he’s played well,” Pugh said. “He’ll be the first to tell you that he can play better; there’s no doubt about that. But I think that would be every great player you come across is always striving to get better.
“He’s a very humble young man who comes to work every day with a great attitude. He plays with great passion, loves the game of football, loves Troy and so I’m really excited about where he’s put himself in position to help the team this year.”
Graham credits Pugh and graduate assistant De’Vonte Danzey, a former offensive lineman at Auburn, for helping with his development since arriving on campus.
“You have to master your technique, because your technique will put you in a better spot on the field,” Graham said. “The main thing is the O-linemen is we run a lot of wide zones and split flow, so whether it be a backside cut-off where I take a step and try to get my backside shoulder down underneath the guy and lift, and hand placement – our coaches teach us up and under, stuff like that.”
With the Trojans having such a talented group of running backs, Graham enjoys opening up the holes for them to dash through.
“We have a lot of explosive backs that can come into the game and do a lot of work, so it’s really fun to block for those guys and to see them run down the field whenever we make good blocks,” Graham said.
