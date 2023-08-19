TROY – While there is still plenty to clean up before Troy opens its season Sept. 2 at home against Stephen F. Austin, the pieces appeared to be falling into place during the second preseason scrimmage Saturday in Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The offensive line, seeking to replace three starters from a year ago, seems to be solidifying.

“Well we don’t play today, but if we did, today the way it looked was left tackle you had Derrick Graham, at left guard you had Grant Betts, and center you had Eli Russ, at right guard you had Daniel King and at right tackle you had Carson Burt with the ones,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said.

“With the twos today at left tackle you had Elijah Philippe and then any combination interior-wise we’re kind of rolling those guys through – Blake Austin, Jeremiah Frazier, Boaz Stanley, Kobe Williams - those four for those three spots on the inside. Then the right tackle with the twos is Colby Smith.

“I think we can still improve as a first line O-line unit, but I still feel good that we have more depth than we’ve had.”

Junior running back Kimani Vidal has been impressed with the linemen.

“You know, we changed a little bit on offense and I think that change kind of helped with the offensive line and how they do things with pass blocking and run blocking,” Vidal said.

It also appears Pike Liberal Arts School product Scott Taylor Renfroe is out front in the placekicking competition for the starting job. The Trojans have to replace Brooks Buce, who in two seasons converted on 89.3 percent of his field goal attempts, the second-best mark in school history and best for kickers with 20-plus attempts.

With Zach Long nursing a minor injury and not able to compete in the scrimmage, Renfroe took advantage of his opportunities Saturday.

“S.T. (Renfroe) I think hit every kick today, right?” Sumrall said. “So that’s pretty good. I like when they hit all of them. S.T. has had a really good training camp, particularly inside of 45 (yards).

“When I’ve extended him 50-plus, those are some little bit less consistent in accuracy and distance. But inside of 45, I think S.T. has been like 90-something percent, which is really, really good.

“Zach has been our starting kickoff guy and he’s got a booming leg, he’s had just a little bit of a muscle issue. I don’t think it’s going to be a long term deal … I think he’s probably cleared to kick early next week.”

Renfroe, who had an inconsistent first scrimmage a week ago, was solid on Saturday and even kicked through one field goal of around 50 yards.

“Really, it was just putting those behind me,” Renfroe said. “I did struggle some last week, but I have confidence in me and confidence in my craft and all the guys in the operation. It was really just moving on from the next kick and making the next one.

“The whole operation was good every time (Saturday). Kicking is easy whenever you have snappers and holders like I have.”

While the running game was the talk of last week’s scrimmage, the passing game seemed to have more success on Saturday with some deep routes, especially during two-minute drills in what was a 100-plus play scrimmage.

Late in the practice, Landon Parker, a transfer from Wofford, made a nice catch down the sidelines on a pass from Goose Crowder. Robert Bruce made a fine over-the-shoulder catch for a long gain on a pass from Tucker Kilcrease.

“In two-minute situations, you’re trying to move the ball down the field and win the game … you’ve got to take a couple of chances there towards the end when it gets under 30 seconds,” starting quarterback Gunnar Watson said.

Sumrall said the quarterbacks did a good job reading what was potentially open.

“The good thing at quarterback is I think we’re doing a pretty good job of recognizing what is there and what’s not there, so sometimes it’s what is dictated by the defensive style of play,” Sumrall said. “But yeah, I think we’ve got better perimeter play-making depth. Last year we had a couple of guys make a lot of plays. I think now we’ve got eight, nine guys that can make plays. And too, I think we’re going to play the game a little bit faster; a little bit more open … we’re going to play the game a touch different than we did last year.”

Sophomore running back Jarris Williams had a couple of nice runs and catches early in the scrimmage, including a 9-yard TD run up the middle with the second unit. Jameson Holcomb threw a 15-yard TD pass to D.J. Epps, who caught a tipped ball and took it in for the score. Mykel (MJ) Johnson, a freshman from Enterprise, had a long kickoff return.

The defense had several impressive goal line stands during the scrimmage. Sophomore linebacker T.J. Thompson had one of the biggest hits of the day when he smashed tight end Alex Cash after a catch, jarring the ball lose.

Junior defensive end Javon Solomon believes an offense which appears to be clicking much better than this time a year ago has made the defense work to get better as well.

“It makes us realize what we have to work on,” Solomon said. “Once you go against an offense that doesn’t have everything clicking, you feel like you’re doing great. In actuality, they’re just not to their full capability.

“So now we’re able to see from the standpoint of how the offense is now so smooth and rolling, and now they show us that we now have things to work on.”

Overall, Sumrall liked what he saw in the second scrimmage.

“More plays than last week – I wanted to extend them a little bit and wanted to roll a lot of packages and groupings in,” Sumrall said. “We worked three different two-minute situations, which was really good to see us have to execute.

“We had a Sun Belt officiating crew here, which was really nice to be able to get that work in with them so they could help us with the mechanics with the clock changes this year … with the clock not stopping on first downs, etc.”