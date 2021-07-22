Troy Trojans have sense of urgency

Going into his third year as the Troy head football coach, Chip Lindsey understands there is a sense of urgency to show marked improvement.

“Troy – we have a great tradition here and we expect to compete for championships,” Lindsey said. “I understand that, and so does everybody on our team and that’s what our goal is to get back into that position that we’re competing for the Sun Belt championship every year.”

The Trojans finished 5-6 a year ago during a difficult season plagued by COVID-19 and have been placed at the bottom of the five-team Sun Belt East Division in preseason rankings. The Trojans were 5-7 in Lindsey’s first season.

Before taking part in an open media session at the Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans on Thursday, Lindsey and Troy players Dylan Bradshaw and Carlton Martial spoke to the Dothan Eagle via a ZOOM video conference about their thoughts on the upcoming season.

“I think Coastal was picked fifth last year,” Lindsey quipped of the defending East Division champs Coastal Carolina, who went 8-0 in league play and 11-1 overall. “You know, at the end of the day we are what we are. Our record was 5-6 and we didn’t get the opportunity to play the last game (ULM cancelled due to COVID) to try and get bowl eligible, which we were disappointed in.