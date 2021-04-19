Troy Trojans ink Panola College guard Cody Deen

TROY - The Troy men's basketball program and head coach Scott Cross have signed former Panola (Texas) College standout Cody Deen.

"Cody is a big-time scorer," Cross said. "He averaged 20 points a game and shot above 40 percent from the field and behind the arc. Synergy had him rated as the third-best spot-up shooter in Junior College and a top-10 shooter off the dribble. He should make an immediate impact for us."

A 5-10 guard from Shreveport, La., Deen averaged a team-best 20 points a game a season ago shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, 41.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc and 86 percent from the charity stripe.

The Louisiana native also added 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Deen recorded three games with at least 30 points including a career-best 43-point effort against Kilgore College back on Mar. 10. The guard hit at least four shots from behind the arc in nine contests, including a career-best nine in a 34-point contest in the Ponies one-point victory at Paris JC.

Prior to Panola College, the guard helped lead Bossier High School to the 3A Louisiana State Championship. He earned First Team All-State Honors and was also named the 2020 Shreveport Times Player of the Year.