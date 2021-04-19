Troy Trojans ink Panola College guard Cody Deen

TROY - The Troy men's basketball program and head coach Scott Cross have signed former Panola (Texas) College standout Cody Deen.
"Cody is a big-time scorer," Cross said. "He averaged 20 points a game and shot above 40 percent from the field and behind the arc. Synergy had him rated as the third-best spot-up shooter in Junior College and a top-10 shooter off the dribble. He should make an immediate impact for us."
A 5-10 guard from Shreveport, La., Deen averaged a team-best 20 points a game a season ago shooting 44.6 percent from the floor, 41.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc and 86 percent from the charity stripe.
The Louisiana native also added 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Deen recorded three games with at least 30 points including a career-best 43-point effort against Kilgore College back on Mar. 10. The guard hit at least four shots from behind the arc in nine contests, including a career-best nine in a 34-point contest in the Ponies one-point victory at Paris JC.
Prior to Panola College, the guard helped lead Bossier High School to the 3A Louisiana State Championship. He earned First Team All-State Honors and was also named the 2020 Shreveport Times Player of the Year.
Deen joins guard TK Smith in the Trojans 2021 signing day class, who signed his NLI last week.
"He's a phenomenal scorer and a high-character person," Cross added. "He comes from a great program at Panola. Coach Aaron Smith does a great job, and we know that he's extremely well-coached. Cody is another guy that recorded a three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio. He's an elite competitor and a winner."