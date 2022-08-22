Troy Trojans Kyle Coale now more than just a kicker - he's a proud athlete

The position next to Kyle Coale's name on the Troy football roster now shows ATH – as in athlete.

“Shoot, that’s been years in the making,” Coale said following a scrimmage Saturday.

Wearing a red, white and blue bandana, Coale comes off as somewhat as a super hero – a far cry from when he was listed only as a kicking specialist throughout his high school career in Palos, Verdes, Calif., and then in college, first at Western Illinois and the past three seasons at Troy.

Now a senior, Coale is learning to play in the secondary for the Trojans, along with being a back-up kicker as needed. He was used as a kickoff specialist and punter off and on the past few years

“Freshman year I think I played one snap as kick returner and after I got hit on that, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this again,’” Coale said of his high school days. “Then I tried to convince my coach to let me go out my final high school game and take a knee at quarterback and that didn’t happen.

“So this is my first time playing an actual position my entire life.”

At 5-foot-11, 194 pounds and very little experience in the secondary, it’s doubtful Coale will be called on during a game this season at his new position. However, there's no doubt the ultra-competitive Coale will be fully prepared if called on.

Though he had fallen down on the totem pole among the kickers vying for starting jobs this preseason, Troy coach Jon Sumrall knew it was important to have Coale on his squad while crunching the roster numbers for his new team.

“In training camp you have to limit your roster size to 110,” Sumrall said. “For him to get into training camp, we weren’t going to be able to bring him as a specialist because of the numbers you’re allowed he wasn’t going to fit.

“So I brought him into my office and we sat down and talked and I said, ‘Hey, you’re a valued member of this team and the guys love and respect you.’ He’s one of the hardest workers in the offseason program and the weight room.

“His teammates had a lot of respect for him and I wanted him in training camp regardless of what position. So I said, ‘Hey, you might have to play some corner; you might have to play some safety; you may have to play some nickel and may kick the ball a few times too.’

“He’s kind of been the Swiss Army Knife of our training camp and it’s been fun to see. But he’s the kind of guy who brings so much value because of his character and his work ethic and just what he’s all about.”

Coale has always been competitive throughout his tenure at Troy. When players went through what’s called the gauntlet – six stations around the field for players to go through drills such as sled pushes, weaving through bags and hopping over bags – Coale wanted to show he could compete with the best athletes.

“I convinced the strength coaches to give me a go at competing against like Richard Jibunar, Carlton Martial, Jayden McDonald, KJ (Robertson), instead of just competing with the specialists all of the time,” Coale said.

“Out here on the field, when we’re in the gauntlet, I’m one of the most competitive guys you’re ever going to meet. I hate losing. If you ask any of the guys on this team that I played against in the gauntlet, they’ll tell you the same. My intensity level is the same every time and I just try to wear people out by going 100 percent every single down.”

He’s fared well in the drills.

“The first year we did this, I had the most wins on the team,” Coale said. “And then this year I was dethroned … I think it was (Will) Choloh and Jake Andrews tied for the most. I think I was top five. With me being a kicker, that was like the only way I could compete with other players on the team.

“Most of the time we’re like standing over here and don’t have a lot of interaction or anything like that. I guess my mindset is I’m just trying to be a part of the team and grow a relationship with them in any moment that I can.

“This is my last year and I came back here kind of expecting to kick a little bit, but I feel like I’m athletic enough to compete with some of these guys out here.”

Coale got in a couple of plays during Saturday’s scrimmage. There were some nerves.

“The heart starts pumping and I don’t know how this is going to feel when I hit someone; I don’t know how this is going to feel when I get hit,” Coale said. “I had my first tackle out here today. It didn’t feel that bad, so it’s just building blocks right now. I’m getting more reps at it and I’m getting more confident as I’m out there.”

Coale said the players on defense have been welcoming.

“They’ve been really good at helping me learn the playbook and everything like that,” Coale said “I’m having a blast out there … kind of my dream playing actual college football as a kid and not just as a kicker is kind of coming true right now.”