Troy Trojans legendary QB Sim Byrd passes away

TROY – Hall of Fame and National Champion Troy quarterback Sim Byrd passed away Wednesday. He was 75 years old.

One of Troy’s first modern day All-Americans, Byrd led the then Red Wave to the 1968 NAIA National Championship behind passing numbers that were way ahead of his time. In Troy’s semifinal and championship game victories, Byrd combined for 12 touchdowns (11 through the air), and he finished the season with 41 touchdown passes and 3,569 passing yards. As a comparison, the NCAA’s Division I leader for the year finished with 25 touchdown passes.

“We have lost a special Trojan with the passing of Sim Byrd. Although he is revered by the Troy family through his achievements on the field of play, he was much more to us than a football hero,” Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. said. “Troy University never had a more passionate ambassador, or a more loyal alumnus. Sim Byrd personified the Trojan Spirit. We extend our prayers and best wishes to his wife Faith, his extended family and his close friends.”