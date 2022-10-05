Troy Trojans linebacker Terry Thomas making strides

Troy redshirt freshman linebacker Terry Thomas can equate the football field to a classroom with a couple of all-star teachers to learn from in seniors Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson.

“They’re great guys; great leaders,” Thomas said. “They’ve taught me so much. K.J. – he’s so intellectual – just how to play the position and how to study film and how to go over the playbook and just understand your job and demanding excellence.

“Then Carlton is such a dynamic player the same way. It’s like he knows what they’re going to do before they do it, you know?

“Watching those two do it makes you for one want to elevate your level.”

With several linebackers missing time with injuries this season – Martial and Robertson being among those and now Jayden McDonald being out indefinitely – Thomas has been thrust into a more important role as a back-up and he’s responded well.

Thomas has recorded 12 tackles – four solos and eight assists – while seeing action in four of the Trojans' five games.

The Trojans (3-2) host Southern Mississippi (2-2) this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a Sun Belt Conference battle with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

“I feel like I’m progressing pretty well,” Thomas said. “Of course it’s up to my coaches to decide that, but I feel like I’m playing pretty well with the opportunities I’m getting out there. I’m just trying to fill in for them and as coach says, ‘hold the standard; no drop-offs.’”

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall has been pleased with what he’s seen of Thomas.

“Terry is a really smart young man,” Sumrall said. “He runs really well. He’s not the biggest linebacker you’re ever going to see, but does play the game with physicality and is good in space.”

Thomas, who stands 6-foot and weighs 200 pounds, arrived at Troy from Childersburg High School in 2020 and didn’t see any action that first season. He redshirted a year ago and has taken advantage of his opportunities since Sumrall arrived as the new coach.

“I think he’s growing as a player and I’ve been excited about his growth ever since we got here in January,” Sumrall said.

Thomas is extremely athletic and was a standout in football, basketball, track and soccer during his high school days.

As a football player on both sides of the football at Childersburg, he rushed for 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns and had 300 yards receiving with a TD. On defense, he recorded more than 100 tackles, had six interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and was a three-time all-county selection and two-time first-team all-region pick.

Thomas said playing other sports also helped him in his football development. He was a four-time all-county selection in soccer.

“Honestly in Childersburg we’re more of a basketball town, but as I was growing up in high school we had finally started the soccer program,” Thomas explained.

“For endurance purposes, soccer really helped for sure. I played a lot of goalie my last few years, so that helped with my hands batting down balls and with hand-eye coordination … and with basketball, the quick change and explosive moves.”

Thomas believes the Troy defense is progressing week by week.

“Coach said after basically every game we’ve played that we’re taking a step forward from Ole Miss to WKU,” Thomas said. “We keep on taking steps, keep on taking steps. I feel like we’re an extremely great defense right now, but I feel like we can still go so much further.

“We’ve still got so many things we can do in every position from safety all the way down to D-line. We can do everything so much better.”

