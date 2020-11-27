Troy Trojans look to turn things around at App State

His key targets this year also had big games against Troy. Thomas Hennigan had 11 catches for 140 yards, Malik Williams had two touchdowns and Jalen Virgil had a 44-yard touchdown catch. The three combined for 277 yards on 22 catches that game.

“When I take a look at App State, what sticks out to me is that they’re a veteran team and it really shows,” Lindsey said. “Four of their offensive linemen are seniors and then Zac Thomas is the guy that makes them go. He can make plays with his feet as well as throwing it.

“They’re a really good football team. It’ll be a big challenge for us this week, but one we’ll be ready for. Whatever challenge we have ahead of us, I want us to lock arms and take on these challenges together. We still have a third of our season left.

“A lot of teams just have a couple games left, but we have four, which means there’s four great opportunities left out there for us. We’re looking forward to getting back out on the field this Saturday and putting our best foot forward.”

Troy senior center Dylan Bradshaw says the team will enter the game plenty motivated.