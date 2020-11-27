Troy Trojans look to turn things around at App State

The Troy football team will get an earlier start on Saturday against Appalachian State than originally planned.
The game time was adjusted Friday from a 7 p.m. kickoff to 2:30 p.m. and is now scheduled to be televised on ESPN2.
Troy head football coach Chip Lindsey and players who missed last week’s game against Middle Tennessee due to testing positive for COVID-19 are expected back for the match-up against the Mountaineers.
The Trojans enter the game with a 4-4 record, 2-2 in Sun Belt play, after dropping two straight games. Appalachian State is 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Sun Belt – its lone conference loss coming against unbeaten Coastal Carolina last weekend.
A year ago, App State embarrassed Troy 48-13 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the Trojans’ season finale. Troy sophomore safety Dell Pettus hasn’t wiped it from his memory bank.
“When you lose a ballgame like that, you want to come back and prove you are a much better defense and that you can play harder,” Pettus said. “I think I would say we have a chip on our shoulder.”
For the Trojans’ defense to slow down the App State offense, it begins with controlling veteran quarterback Zac Thomas, who is tied for second place nationally among active FBS quarterbacks with 29 career wins as a starter. In the win over Troy last year, he threw for a career-high 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.
His key targets this year also had big games against Troy. Thomas Hennigan had 11 catches for 140 yards, Malik Williams had two touchdowns and Jalen Virgil had a 44-yard touchdown catch. The three combined for 277 yards on 22 catches that game.
“When I take a look at App State, what sticks out to me is that they’re a veteran team and it really shows,” Lindsey said. “Four of their offensive linemen are seniors and then Zac Thomas is the guy that makes them go. He can make plays with his feet as well as throwing it.
“They’re a really good football team. It’ll be a big challenge for us this week, but one we’ll be ready for. Whatever challenge we have ahead of us, I want us to lock arms and take on these challenges together. We still have a third of our season left.
“A lot of teams just have a couple games left, but we have four, which means there’s four great opportunities left out there for us. We’re looking forward to getting back out on the field this Saturday and putting our best foot forward.”
Troy senior center Dylan Bradshaw says the team will enter the game plenty motivated.
“If we’re going to have a chance to finish this the way we want to do it, things need to change now,” Bradshaw said. “There’s no waiting. We’ll definitely be a motivated ball team going to Boone (N.C.) this weekend.”
For the Trojans to have success offensively, the running game needs to be more effective than in recent weeks.
“Up front we have to do better,” Bradshaw said of the running woes. “We’ll take the blame for that. Last Saturday later on in the game we finally started hitting some runs.
“All five of us (linemen) have to get on the same page and execute. That’s how you run the ball. Trust your running backs to hit the right hole, but to start, we have to do better.”
The matchup will feature two of the nation’s top defensive teams in terms of forcing turnovers. Troy is second nationally since the start of the 2016 season averaging 1.93 turnovers forced per game, while App State leads the country over that time period with 79 interceptions. Troy is second with 74.
The Mountaineers traditionally have solid attendance at 30,000-seat Kidd Brewer Stadium, but with the continued implementation of Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Order 169, there will be 2,170 fans (7 percent capacity) allowed on Saturday.
