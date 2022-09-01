Troy Trojans not sweating expected steamy conditions at Ole Miss

The expected hot and steamy weather conditions for a 3 p.m. kickoff in the season opener at No. 21-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday is no sweat for the Troy football players.

While the Trojans repeatedly wilted during the second half of games last season, offseason conditioning with the new coaching staff in place and the leadership of strength and conditioning coach Rusty Whitt has the players confident.

“What happened last year we all know about it and everybody on the team has really took the time to put in extra conditioning and I feel like we’re in the best shape right now,” junior defensive end Richard Jibunor said. “The weather shouldn’t be an excuse for us.

“Everybody out here has worked their tails off to get in the best shape of their life. We don’t care what time we play because we’ve already conditioned our body and got it ready to be able to perform.”

Of course as a defense, the Trojans will be much more concerned with an expected up-tempo and explosive offense of Ole Miss than anything else. The Rebels ranked among the Top 20 in the FBS in five different offensive categories last season, including total offense (No. 6).

Playing against a fast offense, however, is something Jibunor sees every day in practice against the Trojans’ offensive unit.

“Everybody on our defense is fast, so we’re not sure it’s going to be like a big difference,” Jibunor said.

“As a defense, we’re excited about a fast offense actually.

“In general, there’s no place on the defense that really lacks speed. We’ve just got to come together and play fast and everybody master their own assignment and execute the right way. I feel like we’re strong and physically ready to play.”

Who the Trojans will see start at quarterback with the Rebels replacing Matt Corral, now in the NFL ranks, has been kept under wraps during the preseason.

Sophomore Luke Altmyer got some playing time last year, but transfer Jaxson Dart started three games last season as a freshman at Southern Cal and is extremely talented.

“We’ve looked at them on film of what we could find of both of them,” Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood said. “Obviously, they’re going to work within the confines of what they do offensively and they’ll play to the strengths of the individual who is behind center.

“I think both of these guys throw the football really well, and they’re both really capable runners. A lot of times I think they use a little more RPO (run-pass-option) base if they’re not handing the ball to the running back and they look to throw off of it. But they’ll certainly run the quarterback as well.”

Ole Miss is coming off a 10-3 record in the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin and went a perfect 7-0 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

While the Rebels lost 14 starters off last year’s team, Kiffin attracted 28 transfers to beef up the roster, including running back Zach Evans, who rushed for 648 years in six games last season at TCU before being sidelined by an injury.

Returning for the Rebels after battling a foot injury in 2021 is talented wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who has started 26 games during his career at Ole Miss. The Rebels have 19 receivers on their roster, including Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins, who compiled 529 yards in catches last year.

“We’re going to have to play a four-quarter game and that’s what we’re preparing for to make sure everybody is up to condition to play at a high level throughout the game,” senior Troy linebacker Carlton Martial said. “I feel we’re the best (physically) prepared that we’ve been in a while from top to bottom. We’re just excited about getting out there.”

Martial said he’s been trying to take on more of a vocal leadership role this year, something he’s seen out of fellow senior linebacker KJ Robertson.

“Anytime anyone asks me this question, I always give them the same answer: KJ Robertson,” Martial said of other leaders on the team. “That’s the first guy that comes to my mind every single time because he’s one of the guys who keeps me straight; he’s my leader.

“He keeps me level-headed and down to earth and makes sure I work every day. He pushes me and I push him. That guy’s amazing.”

Like the players, Wood is eager for the challenge ahead as a defensive coordinator matching wits against Kiffin and the Ole Miss offense.

“It’s why you are passionate about the game as a player and you decide to go into coaching because you love the game and you love the competition,” Wood said. “That three-and-a-half to four hours that you’re out there on the football field – there’s nothing like it whether you’re a player or a coach.

“That environment and competitive situation really gets your nerves going and adrenalin pumping unlike really anything else and I think that is what makes this sport so much fun for all of us that are involved in it.”

Season ticket record: While Troy’s home opener against Alabama A&M is still more than a week away, the Trojans athletics department has already picked up a big win as far as ticket sales.

Athletics director Brent Jones announced Wednesday that Troy has surpassed the record for football season tickets, with the number having passed the 11,000 mark.

"We continue to be blown away by our amazing fans and area businesses who have stepped up to help us break a record that many thought was unattainable," Jones said. "We were very public and very strategic with our goal to Pack the Vet this season, and you, the fans, have made that goal a reality. We cannot wait to see The Vet filled with Cardinal on Sept. 10 for our home opener against Alabama A&M."

Fans can visit TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets or call 877-878-WINS (9467) to purchase their tickets to "Pack The Vet," and businesses wanting to take part are encouraged to call to access the special pricing available.