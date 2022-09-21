Troy Trojans punter Mike Rivers can really boom it, among nation leaders

Listed as Mike “Boom Boom” Rivers in the media notes Troy provides each week, the new punter this year for the Trojans certainly has lived up to the nickname thus far.

After three games, Rivers has averaged 46.91 yards per kick, which ranks ninth nationally. He averaged 49.6 yards on his five punt attempts in his Troy debut at Ole Miss, which tied for the fifth-highest in a game by a Troy punter (minimum five attempts) since 2001. A week ago at App State, Rivers averaged 50 yards on his two punts.

A senior transfer from North Carolina A&T, Rivers quickly caught the attention of head coach Jon Sumrall.

“Mike came here in the summer, and as soon as I saw him hitting the ball recognized, ‘Man this guy has a big leg … like he can boom it,’” Sumrall said last week. “I’ve been around a handful of NFL punters and he can boom the ball like an NFL guy can boom the ball.

“I think he’s going to have a great role with this team. I think he’s already proven to be a phenomenal weapon for us.”

Rivers, a native of Wilmington, N.C., discovered at an early age he had a penchant for kicking while playing pee wee football. He was also participating in soccer at the time.

“One day, they needed a kickoff person and I tried it and I enjoyed it,” Rivers said. “I was playing quarterback at the time, too. I was getting hit around too much, so I transitioned to just being a kicker at the time.”

Rivers didn’t play on the school team in middle school, but returned to football at North Brunswick High School in just a kicking capacity.

As a senior, he averaged 44 yards per punt. As an early high school graduate, Rivers signed and enrolled at North Carolina A&T in January of 2018 and was a three-year starter (2018, 2019, 2021). North Carolina A&T didn’t play football in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Rivers decided to enter the transfer portal after last season and was recommended to Troy.

“We have punting coaches that we go to around the country,” Rivers explained. “I know a couple of different punting coaches and they put in a good word for me to Troy for a couple of months when I was in the portal.

“Then one day coach (James) Vollono (Troy special teams coach) just hit me up and it felt like home when I came for my visit, so I decided to commit that day.”

It didn’t take long for Rivers to display his strong leg in game competition, but he’s also eager to show what he can do with ball placement on needed short kicks when called on.

“We haven’t really gotten a chance to show the pooch punt … the end over end punt … kind of the more shorter punt,” Rivers said. “I say like from the 45-yard line in is when you do it. I think I’ve only done it once this season so far.

“That’s more of the placement punt when you kick it higher with spin and when it bounces, it bounces back. If you hit it to the 3 or 4, it will bounce back three yards inside the 10. Any other time, I just do the traditional punt.”

Like the rest of the Trojans, Rivers is ready to put the disappointing final-play loss at Appalachian State last week behind and look ahead to this week’s home game against Marshall.

“We all knew it was going to be a big game and somebody had to fall at the end, but we’ve just got to move forward,” Rivers said. “We saw how special we can be and how good we can be, really in all three phases, so really, we’ve just got to keep working hard.”

He’ll be prepared when he sets up to take the snap from center for whatever look Marshall presents on its return team.

“I don’t think they’re a big rush team, so it shouldn’t be too much of a challenge,” Rivers said of getting the kick off. “We usually see if they have two returners sent back. If they have two returners, then I’ll try to kick the ball a little bit higher with better placement.”

Rivers isn’t afraid to make a tackle following a punt if needed.

“I don’t think they’ll get that far because our punt team is so good, but I try to get in the mix a little bit,” Rivers said.

As also the primary holder for the placekicker, Rivers suggests he’s got the ability to be used in different situations from that position.

“We’ve got a couple of looks – a couple of runs, passes … you know,” Rivers said. “Hey, punters are athletes, too.”