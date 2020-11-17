Troy Trojans QB Gunnar Watson hopeful for return to field on Saturday

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, who missed the past two games, said he suffered two fractured ribs when being hit on a play against Georgia State on Oct. 24, but hopes for a return Saturday when the Trojans host Middle Tennessee.

“I feel really good,” Watson said Tuesday during a Zoom media conference. “We practiced Sunday and I felt really good and I’m just going to practice throughout the week and we are going to make a decision towards the end of the week. But I’m thinking I’m going to play, for sure.”

Troy will be taking on Middle Tennessee for the second time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium and the game will be shown on ESPN3. The Trojans opened their season with a 47-14 win at Middle Tennessee.

Getting Watson back would be a strong addition for the Trojans. Before the injury in the first quarter against Georgia State, Watson had completed 114 of 164 passes for 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns over five games. He had thrown three interceptions.

“It looks more likely that he will have an opportunity to play if he has a good week,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “He hasn’t recovered totally at all yet, but the extra week has to help him.