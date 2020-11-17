Troy Trojans QB Gunnar Watson hopeful for return to field on Saturday

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson, who missed the past two games, said he suffered two fractured ribs when being hit on a play against Georgia State on Oct. 24, but hopes for a return Saturday when the Trojans host Middle Tennessee.
“I feel really good,” Watson said Tuesday during a Zoom media conference. “We practiced Sunday and I felt really good and I’m just going to practice throughout the week and we are going to make a decision towards the end of the week. But I’m thinking I’m going to play, for sure.”
Troy will be taking on Middle Tennessee for the second time this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium and the game will be shown on ESPN3. The Trojans opened their season with a 47-14 win at Middle Tennessee.
Getting Watson back would be a strong addition for the Trojans. Before the injury in the first quarter against Georgia State, Watson had completed 114 of 164 passes for 1,159 yards and 10 touchdowns over five games. He had thrown three interceptions.
“It looks more likely that he will have an opportunity to play if he has a good week,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said. “He hasn’t recovered totally at all yet, but the extra week has to help him.
“With his injury, it has been more about time than anything to get him healthy. We’re hopeful he will be ready to go on Saturday, but at the same time, we’ll have to get the other guys ready as well.”
Jacob Free has been the quarterback in Watson’s absence and has completed 79 of 134 passes for 957 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. In the team’s last game two Saturdays ago against Georgia Southern, Free struggled somewhat in completing 21 of 47 passes for 201 yards with two interceptions, including one late in the game as Troy was trying to rally during a 20-13 loss.
The Trojans had to postpone last Saturday’s home date against No. 15-ranked Coastal Carolina due to COVID-19 issues within the Troy program. It was announced Tuesday that game will be made up on Saturday, Dec. 12, following a trip to Appalachian State on Nov. 28.
Lindsey said there will be some players still out for the game this Saturday.
“We’ll miss some, for sure,” Lindsey said. “We don’t know how many or who, but we’ll miss some.”
In more schedule adjustments, Troy will now play at South Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 5, and will host Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday, Dec. 17, to close out the regular season. The ULM game is contingent on Troy not representing the East Division in the Sun Belt championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19.
“I would like to thank Commissioner (Keith) Gill and the athletics directors across our great league for working together to assure that our dedicated and hard-working student-athletes are rewarded with the opportunity to play a complete schedule,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said.
“As we continue to witness, this has been the most unpredictable and unprecedented year in college athletics, and it is amazing to see everyone at the school, conference and national levels working together towards the common goal of safe competition.”
