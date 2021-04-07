Troy Trojans QB situation still a tight battle as T-Day nears

“Saturday will be more like when we split our team. In other words, you take your No. 1 left tackle and he’s with the No. 2 right tackle. You’re not going to have a semblance of the same group together when you split a team like that.

“But at the same time, we want to do that so we can get a game-type situation – not just scripted, not just situational, but like a real game.”

While a starting nod to a quarterback isn’t expected following Saturday’s work, Lindsey knows there are players on both sides of the football who could certainly open some eyes that currently may be under the radar a bit.

“Everywhere I’ve ever been it seems like you’ve had a guy kind of nowhere so to speak that gets a lot of carries, or catches a lot of balls, whatever – I think that’s just the nature of spring practice,” Lindsey said.

It also gives walk-on players a chance to impress and take part in a game-type situation in front of fans.

“I think that’s the biggest reason you want to do it as a head coach is to give these kids an opportunity to get out in the stadium and play in a game situation in a uniform here at Troy,” Lindsey said.