Troy Trojans' rushing attack finds its groove at the right time

A rushing attack which was somewhat stagnant early in the season for Troy has found its groove down the stretch.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock believes repetition along with players better understanding their assignments has been the biggest key to the turnaround as Troy transitioned to a pro style type offense this season under a new coaching staff.

Going into Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference Championship Game against Coastal Carolina at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the Trojans’ running game has surged during a current nine-game win streak.

“I just think with moving Jake (Andrews) to center … you’ve got a new guy at guard in Daniel King … just getting all the glue to really stick and the cohesiveness built on the offensive line has been something we’ve been trying to get going for a long time,” Craddock said.

“There’s nothing like game reps that really helps with that. I also think our running backs are seeing better what we’re trying to do … they’re staying on their path more. I think all that stuff takes time to jell together and work through.”

Sophomore running back Kimani Vidal, fairly quiet early in the season, has really turned it on in the second half of the season.

He has 1,006 yards rushing on 189 carries with nine touchdowns with 450 of those yards coming over the past two games. Vidal came two yards shy of the Troy single-game rushing record when he compiled 242 yards with two touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe and followed that up with 208 yards and four touchdowns last week at Arkansas State.

“Kimani has been a little more banged up this year than he’s kind of let on ever since the Ole Miss game,” Craddock said in referring to the season opener. “I think he’s finally starting to feel 100 percent again these last couple of weeks. I think you see that with the yards he’s gained and the runs that he’s had.

“His lower body is incredibly strong. I mean, I think he squats the whole gym. I think we had to order some more weights down there last summer. I remember (strength and conditioning) coach (Rusty) Whitt in a staff meeting saying, ‘Coach (Jon) Sumrall, we need some heavier weights down here.’

“I also think his vision is really good. I also think he’s a very smart guy where you don’t have to learn with a ton of reps. You tell him one time and he’s kind of got it.

“You saw his speed last week, too. He’s not a burner so to speak, but he’s got good enough speed to hit a home run from 40, 50 yards out like he did the other night.”

D.K. Billingsley has also been consistently strong in the backfield this season with 599 yards on 125 carries with five touchdowns. He was especially valuable earlier in the season when Vidal was slowed.

Another key to recent success with the ground game revolves around the wide receivers doing a better job on blocking assignments.

Craddock gave an illustration from last week when wide receiver RaJae’ Johnson didn’t do his job early in the game as a blocker, but made up for it later on.

“I was mad at RaJae’ earlier in the game the other night to be honest with you,” Craddock said. “You saw him going in motion and we’re trying to go get a safety … we showed him that look all week and he didn’t get that guy. And that guy hit D.K. for like a 2 or 3 yard gain. I was like, ‘Hey man, if you get in there and get him, it’s going to be a touchdown.’”

“If you go back and watch it, that same play we ran we come back to it there at the end and RaJae’ has a heck of a block on that guy and Kimani scores.

“There’s no question the receivers are a big part of our run game. When guys are hitting big runs, it’s because our receivers are blocking on the perimeter. When you see a safety or a corner make a tackle, you know we’re not sustaining a block on the perimeter. Those things are crucial for our run game success to hit the big runs. We’re going to get 3 or 4 yards in a cloud of dust, but it’s going to be runs when you see those receivers getting in there and scrapping.”

Johnson says the improvement in the running game makes the passing game more effective as well. Johnson caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas State.

“We’ve been emphasizing that we need to run the ball,” Johnson said. “Now to see back-to-back 200-yard games is really a statement for how our hard O-linemen have worked.

“Not only for the run, but it’s opened up our passes, too. Now they (defense) are loading the box and we are getting one-on-one matchups. A lot of the reason I caught the ball last week is a credit to Kimani, because he’s running the ball really well.”

Troy has also been strong in the second half in recent games and Craddock attributes much of that to conditioning.

“I think a lot of time with what we’re doing offensively, you’ve got to wear guys down a little bit,” Craddock said. “I wouldn’t put our guys in an elite category where we can just maul from the first snap, but if we stick to the plan, if we lean on people, if we move people, if we’re more physical than them early in the game, we feel like our conditioning will take over in the second half.”