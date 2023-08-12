TROY – The offensive line, looking to replace three starters off last year’s team, appears to be jelling as witnessed by a solid rushing attack during Troy’s first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday morning in Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I think when you see that one group in totality, they did some good things together,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said of the primary starters across the front. “It’s going to be about who is No. 6 and who is No. 7 and No. 8 (on depth chart) … how do you piece it all together.

“I think we have more capable bodies. I don’t know if we have as many proven … like last year you knew who our top three guys were … now we’ve got eight or nine guys that you look out there and say, ‘That guy can be a legitimate Division I college football player right now if it locks in and goes, but it’s got to lock-in and go.’ We’ve got people who are capable, it’s can they get there fast enough?”

One of the leaders across the front without a doubt is Oklahoma State transfer Eli Russ, a 6-4, 290-pound sophomore who has taken over the role as the starting center in replacing Jake Andrews, who was a fourth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots.

“Today was a lot of better than any other day we’ve had, really,” Russ said. “We’ve been in the meeting rooms … there’s a lot of stuff we’re putting in. We’re jelling together a lot better now and we’re getting closer to the season, so we know we’ve got to pick it up more.”

Russ knows replacing Andrews and two other starters from a year ago on the front – Austin Stidham and Deandre Butler – isn’t an easy task for the Trojans.

“It’s definitely big shoes to fill,” Russ said. “I mean, you walk around here and Jake Andrews is a legend. This summer we’ve all worked really hard; we’ve all gotten stronger, we’ve all gotten leaner. I think we’ve come a long way since spring.”

With second and third teamers getting the bulk of the work in Troy’s first scrimmage of preseason camp, it gave a chance for some of the lesser known running backs a chance to shine.

Jordan Lovett, a freshman running back from Statesboro, Georgia, broke off several impressive runs during the scrimmage and gained praise from Sumrall.

“Number 15, man, all training camp when the ball gets in his hands he seems to be making plays,” Sumrall said. “Damien Taylor (sophomore) made some good plays in the run game. All those running backs are doing a nice job.”

Among Taylor’s runs was a touchdown from about 25 yards out.

“We’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with each other the past couple of weeks,” Taylor said. “The offensive line has grown together, the running backs have grown together, the wide receivers have grown together. We’re all working as one unit and we’re able to succeed because of that. Last year we learned everything great, but now we’ve got it like it’s second nature.”

Veteran Gunnar Watson is the solid No. 1 at quarterback with West Virginia transfer Goose Crowder at the back-up, but who is next in line is still somewhat of a mystery.

“That’s really what we’re kind of determining through these scrimmages,” Sumrall said. “There’s some days I’d tell you it’s (redshirt freshman) Tucker Kilcrease, there’s some days I’d tell you it’s (redshirt freshman) Jameson Holcomb, there’s been some days I might say it could be (true freshman) JD Sherrod.

“The first quarterback of those that got in today was Tucker. Jameson probably went a little more today in totality. They both did some good.”

Crowder threw a 10-yard TD pass to Jarris Williams, Halcomb completed several nice passes, Kilcrease led a scoring drive and Sherrod ran in for a 10-yard score.

“All of them have ability; it’s about managing the game, functioning at the line of scrimmage, communicating with confidence," Sumrall said. "It’s not just about you playing well, it’s about you leading well, too."

The defense looked strong and Sumrall is encouraged about the depth of the linebackers following the graduation of stars Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson.

“Last year I didn’t feel as good about our depth there,” Sumrall said. “We have a deeper group in that we can play more people. Saw those guys do some good things today.

“I think they need to continue to just hone in on the details of their job and polish some things. I did think we made some positive plays, but I thought we missed some tackles, too, that we’ve got to clean up.”

Sumrall said former Pike Liberal Arts standout Scott Taylor Renfroe along with Zach Long, both sophomores, are battling it out for the starting placekicking job.

“Zach was a little bit limited today,” Sumrall said. “ST (Renfroe) going into today had hit 89 percent of his kicks, which is really good, but didn’t have that kind of day today … it wasn’t his best day. It wasn’t awful, but he’s had better days during training camp. I have confidence in both of them.”

Robert Cole, a transfer from New Mexico Military Institute, appears to be ahead as the starting punter.

Overall, Sumrall seemed pleased about what he saw during the scrimmage.

“I thought there was a lot of back and forth – good on both sides at times, not so good on both sides at times; some good things in the kicking game and some things to clean up in the kicking game,” Sumrall said.

“It looked like scrimmage one. We kept certain guys on pitch counts (limited play) who I’ve seen play a lot of football. Everybody got some (work) today and we’ll kind of transition to more situational stuff next Saturday.”