Troy Trojans set for annual T-Day scrimmage on Saturday

No doubt many eyes will be on the three signal-callers on Saturday, with much on the focus on Powell as fans get a chance to see him in game-type action for the first time as a Trojan.

The former Arkansas Prep Player of the Year, Powell sat out last season at Missouri, but played in six games during his redshirt sophomore season. He completed 29-of-62 passes for 297 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

He made his first career start on the road at Georgia and went 10 for 22 passing for 84 yards. During a game against Troy that season, Powell was 6 of 8 passing for 57 yards. He also played six games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, completing 6 of 14 passes for 134 yards.

Watson was the primary starter last season, but missed several games due to injury. Free played well in his absence as the top back-up quarterback last year.

The offensive line is expected to be a strong suit this year for the Trojans. The unit is led by Enterprise native Dylan Bradshaw, who is taking advantage of the NCAA ruling which granted players an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Like last season, the Trojans are extremely talented at the skill positions with the likes of Reggie Todd and Kaylon Geiger at wide receiver and Kimani Vidal and B.J. Smith leading the running back room.