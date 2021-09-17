Troy Trojans set for first road game of season at USM

After splitting two home games to open the season, Troy plays at Southern Mississippi on Saturday night and will be facing more than just the Golden Eagles on the football field.
For the first time in a long while, the Trojans will see a sizeable crowd for a road game which has a 6 p.m. kickoff in Hattiesburg. Attendance limits at games last season due to COVID-19 restrictions made playing on the road much different for traveling teams.
“It’s been two years since we’ve played in front of a big crowd on the road,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “I know that place can get loud, and we’re going to have to prepare for that this week.
"This is a good game, a good rivalry and a good out-of-conference challenge for us.”
Lindsey is plenty familiar with Southern Miss of Conference USA, having served as the offensive coordinator there during the 2014-2015 seasons.
Both teams enter the game with 1-1 records – Troy holding a 55-3 win over Southern followed by a 21-13 loss to Liberty, while Southern Miss lost to South Alabama (31-7) and rebounded with a win over Grambling State (37-0).
“Southern Miss is similar to us,” Lindsey said. “It’s a storied program and a really good football team year-in and year-out.
“The two years I was there was my first opportunity to be a coordinator in college. We enjoyed our time living there as a family and also coaching there. I definitely have some good memories there.
"I also remember how hard it was for teams to come in and play. I’m on the other side of it now and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us. They always have a really good crowd and it will be loud.
“This will be something we have to be prepared for from a noise standpoint, especially on third downs.”
Troy’s defense has been steady over the first two weeks and ranks in the top 21 nationally in scoring (12.0), sacks (3.5) and total defense (264.0).
Like a week ago against Liberty, it will face a talented USM offense, led by running back Frank Gore, Jr., who is the son of former NFL standout running back Frank Gore.
In two games, Gore Jr. has averaged 121.5 yards per game, while the Golden Eagles are netting 207.5 rushing yards per contest.
“I’m really impressed with him,” Lindsey said of Gore Jr. “He’s kind of on all these watch lists and awards lists for the preseason. He runs powerful and has got good vision.
“He’s going to be a chore. We need to do a great job of tackling him and not let him get loose.”
On defense, the Golden Eagles are sixth nationally against the run (41.0) and seventh in total defense (220.5).
“Defensively, they have a lot of guys that run around,” Lindsey said. “The safety, Malik Shorts, sticks out to me, really. He’s a guy that has played a lot of games there and has a lot of experience.
“He’s an athletic guy that can really make plays and I think they do a great job of putting him in position to help in the run game as well as in the pass coverage.”
This will be Troy’s first trip to Hattiesburg since a 37-31 victory in 2016, which began a seven-game winning streak and the Trojans’ first 10-win season in almost two decades.