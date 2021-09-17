Troy Trojans set for first road game of season at USM

"I also remember how hard it was for teams to come in and play. I’m on the other side of it now and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us. They always have a really good crowd and it will be loud.

“This will be something we have to be prepared for from a noise standpoint, especially on third downs.”

Troy’s defense has been steady over the first two weeks and ranks in the top 21 nationally in scoring (12.0), sacks (3.5) and total defense (264.0).

Like a week ago against Liberty, it will face a talented USM offense, led by running back Frank Gore, Jr., who is the son of former NFL standout running back Frank Gore.

In two games, Gore Jr. has averaged 121.5 yards per game, while the Golden Eagles are netting 207.5 rushing yards per contest.

“I’m really impressed with him,” Lindsey said of Gore Jr. “He’s kind of on all these watch lists and awards lists for the preseason. He runs powerful and has got good vision.

“He’s going to be a chore. We need to do a great job of tackling him and not let him get loose.”

On defense, the Golden Eagles are sixth nationally against the run (41.0) and seventh in total defense (220.5).