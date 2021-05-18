Troy Trojans softball team puts celebration behind, eyes Tuscaloosa Regional

There was total jubilation with players jumping up and down Sunday night when it was announced on national TV the Troy softball team was bound for the Tuscaloosa Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
“Oh my gosh it was an unbelievable experience and one I will never forget,” Troy sophomore second baseman Kelly Horne recalled. “Like, the real raw emotion that was in that room and just the love for each other was unbelievable. We didn’t know if we were going to get chosen or not, and I think that made it even better.”
Sophomore pitcher Leanna Johnson, a former Brantley star, called it “crazy.”
“You’re going in there and watching the selection show for the first time as a team here at Troy and not really knowing the regional that you’re going to get and then hearing your school named called, it was crazy,” Johnson said. “I hope I get to experience that again.”
Troy coach Beth Mullins is leading the school to the NCAA Tournament this weekend for the first time since 1996 and reveled in the emotion of the announcement herself.
“Words cannot describe it,” Mullins said. “It was one of the most pure raw, emotional celebrations that I have seen in a long time. For an athlete, that is an experience that you just don’t get that often, if at all.”
Troy (36-15) will take on Clemson (42-6) in the regional opener on Friday at 2 p.m. at Rhoads Stadium, while host-school Alabama (45-7) will play Alabama State (19-27) at 5 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament, which continues Saturday and concludes Sunday.
“The thing we don’t have experience in is playing in the NCAA Tournament, and we’re not going to act like we have done it,” Mullins offered. “We haven’t, so I think they’re going to spend a lot of energy, emotion and really be giddy to be out there, and I’m really excited for that.”
For all of the excitement that the tournament brings, the team now is focused on winning – one game at a time.
Horne, an All-Sun Belt selection, understands the Trojans will go into the tournament as an underdog, as will Alabama State.
“We talked about all week that we’re just going to go out there and have fun and give it our best shot,” Horne said. “We don’t know what it’s like to be here (regional), but we’re going to have fun and celebrate every little win that happens to come. Yeah, there’s no pressure for us. We’re just going to have some fun.”
And play Troy softball.
“Troy softball is just being consistent,” Horne said. “Our motto is excellence, family and grit – so just focusing on each other, loving each other and being very, very grateful to play in the game one more day.
“It’s a really quality regional. All three of those teams are quality opponents. We’re just going to play Troy softball and not worry about who we are playing. We just want to go 1-0 and you hope you look up and the scoreboard is in your favor.”
It’s not as though Troy hasn’t already faced the same caliber of opponents it will see this weekend.
The Trojans played at Alabama earlier in the season, losing 2-0. The Trojans own wins this season over the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.
“We’ve already played a whole tournament there in Tuscaloosa and know it’s a great atmosphere for college softball,” Horne said. “It’s not too far from Troy, so we’ll be able to bring a lot of our parents and fans up there, so I think it will be a great experience for our entire program.”
Johnson, an All-Sun Belt selection with a 20-7 record, was the hard-luck losing pitcher in the loss to Alabama. She only gave up three hits, but the Crimson Tide pushed across single runs in the first and fourth innings. The Trojans managed only two hits in that game against Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl.
“Coach Mullins and our coaching staff did a really great job of making a really tough schedule for us with some quality opponents to play,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, you’re playing Troy softball and trying to go 1-0.”
Troy also played plenty of quality opponents in its own conference. The Sun Belt had four teams make the NCAA Tournament – Louisiana, South Alabama and Texas State along with Troy.
“Just playing in the conference with all those good quality teams just makes you better and makes you want to work even harder just to be at the top of that conference because it means something,” Johnson said.
Mullins knows her team is ready for the challenge ahead.
“The thing we pride ourselves in is our identity on the field is our pitching and defense,” Mullins said. “We talk about that all of the time. We have a great pitching staff and we have a tremendous defense behind them.
“Our identity as a program is we’ve been extremely mature throughout this whole year. I don’t think people realize how young our group is. If you were to see who is in the lineup or out on the field, it’s a lot of freshmen and sophomores.
“So the maturity of this group has really been something that we have prided ourselves on. There’s not much that rattles this group.”
Two Wiregrass natives – Anslee Finch of Geneva and Libby Baker of G.W. Long – have been key contributors this season.
Finch, a freshman outfielder, has a .266 batting average with seven home runs and 29 RBIs in 47 games played. Baker, a freshman pitcher, has compiled a 7-5 record with one save.
Having the regional in Tuscaloosa will also allow parents of the players and Troy supporters a close trip.
“It’s great for our fans and our players’ parents,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said. “Obviously with restrictions it’s only going to be 50 percent capacity that is set by the NCAA, so tickets I believe sold out within a day.
“We’re actually going to have two watch parties in Troy – on Friday at Half Shell (restaurant) at 2 – and then on Saturday depending on whether we’re the early game or late game. That sprung out because our fans want to watch this.”
The Troy-Clemson game can be viewed via the internet on ESPN3, while the Alabama vs. Alabama State game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.