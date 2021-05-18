Troy Trojans softball team puts celebration behind, eyes Tuscaloosa Regional

“The thing we don’t have experience in is playing in the NCAA Tournament, and we’re not going to act like we have done it,” Mullins offered. “We haven’t, so I think they’re going to spend a lot of energy, emotion and really be giddy to be out there, and I’m really excited for that.”

For all of the excitement that the tournament brings, the team now is focused on winning – one game at a time.

Horne, an All-Sun Belt selection, understands the Trojans will go into the tournament as an underdog, as will Alabama State.

“We talked about all week that we’re just going to go out there and have fun and give it our best shot,” Horne said. “We don’t know what it’s like to be here (regional), but we’re going to have fun and celebrate every little win that happens to come. Yeah, there’s no pressure for us. We’re just going to have some fun.”

And play Troy softball.

“Troy softball is just being consistent,” Horne said. “Our motto is excellence, family and grit – so just focusing on each other, loving each other and being very, very grateful to play in the game one more day.