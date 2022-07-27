Troy Trojans take to the stage at Sun Belt Media Days

Asked what the most interesting question he had entertained during the Sun Belt Conference Media Days in New Orleans on Wednesday morning, Troy football coach Jon Sumrall responded, “Not interesting, but just funny that they think that I would actually answer it.”

So what was he quizzed on?

“Who’s going to be the starting quarterback?” Sumrall said with a chuckle during a phone interview with the Dothan Eagle. “We’ve got a few practices coming up in the next couple of weeks that will determine that.”

No doubt all eyes will be cast on the Trojans’ quarterback battle with the arrival of Utah transfer Peter Costelli this summer to join returning junior quarterback Gunnar Watson, redshirt freshmen Quayde Hawkins and Will Carn along with true freshman Tucker Kilcrease.

Costelli, a 6-foot-3, 223-pounder, is a former four-star recruit out of Mission Viejo High School in Redondo Beach, Calif. He didn’t play as a true freshman at Utah.

“One thing that gets lost in Peter is he’s a young player from an eligibility standpoint,” Sumrall said. “He’s still got four years to play four years. You can tell he’s been in a major college program through his time in Utah by how he handles some of the adjustments and checks that go along within our offensive system.

“He’s picked things up pretty quickly and is functioning from a terminology and communication standpoint at a high level pretty fast. That’s probably not a big surprise coming from a place like Utah where they’ve done a lot of good things on offense, and so he’s been trained.”

Sumrall said the speed of Costelli has been a pleasant surprise.

“We knew he could run, but he’s been one of our fastest guys in some of our training stuff,” Sumrall said. “He does some good things spinning the football and throwing it around and making sure he’s continuing to grow in understanding the pass game and where to go with the football.”

Costelli isn’t the only one Sumrall reeled in during the offseason.

Receiver Mark Ferrell, who stands 6-foot-4, is a junior college transfer from Ventura (Calif.) College who caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore after catching 32 passes for 510 yards as a freshman.

“Mark has really good length, great ball skills and strong hands,” Sumrall said. “He’s a more fluid runner and mover for a long guy. He continues to work on getting stronger in the weight room. You can tell it’s an area where he still needs some growth.”

Also on board is Eric Shaw, a 6-foot-5, 212-pound transfer receiver from the University of South Carolina and former star at Reeltown who can also play on the defensive side at linebacker.

“Sort of a jumbo athlete that can play offense or defense,” Sumrall said. “He’s currently working on offense for us, but has the ability to play on either side of the ball.”

The Trojans also landed long snapper Quentin Skinner, who handled those duties for the past two years at LSU.

There is also some added beef across the offensive front in four new offensive linemen from the JUCO ranks – Jonas Woods (Palomar College), Kobe Williams (N.E. Oklahoma A&M), Sydney Solomon (Cerritos College) and Tyler Harvey-Fallows (Laney College).

Troy did lose the services of punter Luke Magliozzi, who graduated and decided not to continue his football eligibility. Mike Rivers and Nick Woolfolk are expected to battle for the starting punting job.

The Trojans will report to camp on Aug. 2 with the first practice scheduled for the following morning.

Leadership roles: Senior linebacker Carlton Martial and senior offensive tackle Austin Stidham were the two players who represented the Trojans at Media Days.

Both are ready to accept leadership roles on their respective sides of the football this season.

“That was a challenge Coach Sumrall presented me with, as well as my linebacker coach Tayler Polk,” Martial said. “They presented me with being that voice that the team needs.

“I feel like I kind of let the team down these past few years not being that. I feel like I need to continue to take more steps at being a better leader. I feel like I’ve grown significantly in that category, but still have some work to do.”

Stidham takes over as more of a vocal leader across an offensive front that graduated center Dylan Bradshaw held in recent years.

“I’ve always been a guy growing up that I’ve liked to sit in the pack and do my work and keep my mouth shut, to be frank about it,” Stidham said. “I’ve kind of stepped up into this role of leadership and I think guys are listening to me just from my experience and the amount of time I’ve had at Troy.

“It’s something I’ve grown more comfortable with. I think guys like me and Carlton and a bunch of different guys are starting to lead this team in a direction to get us back where we need to be.”

Both players were recently added to preseason national watch lists – Martial on the Butkus Award Watch List and Stidham on the Outland Trophy Watch List.

“That’s one of the biggest honors you can get as a lineman,” Stidham said. “It really took me away when I saw that. I was absolutely shocked. If anything, it’s just going to motivate me further to be successful this year.”

Martial is also honored to be mentioned among the best linebackers in the nation.

“It means a lot to me,” Martial said. “It’s a huge honor for me to be in the running for that award.”

The two teammates have a mutual respect for each other.

“He is probably one of the most competitive and hard-working individuals I’ve ever personally been around,” Stidham said of Martial. “Going against somebody like that on a daily basis really makes you better as a lineman and honestly as an offense as a whole.

“If he’s not in the game, he’s taking mental reps. He’s always finding a way to get better, and that’s something the younger guys need to admire and look up to him.”

Martial is looking forward to his battles with Stidham when practices resume.

“He is the one offensive tackle that I have not beaten on a pass rush since I’ve been at Troy,” Martial said. “He always gets me, but come this fall we’re going to tee it up again.”