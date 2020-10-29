Troy Trojans tight end AJ Lewis has nose for the end zone

Maybe AJ Lewis should change his name to TD Lewis.
The Troy sophomore tight end certainly knows how to find the end zone.
Over the past two seasons, Lewis has caught eight total passes – five being for scores. He caught six passes in 2019 with three touchdowns, and both of his catches this season have been for scores.
“I just keep grinding and play hard, and when it’s my time, I’ve got to execute and show up for my time,” Lewis said.
The 6-foot-3, 258-pounder has touchdown catches in the last two games – a 16-yard reception for the first touchdown two weeks ago in a win against Eastern Kentucky and a 2-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Georgia State.
“Coach (Chip) Lindsey trusts me in the pass plays,” Lewis said. “If I’m in the offense during the pass plays for the tight ends, I take full advantage of it.”
It really isn’t unusual for Lewis to be an effective receiver. At Murphy High School in Mobile, he caught 10 touchdown passes throughout his career and had 71 catches for 1,013 yards.
“I tell you what, AJ has really developed and come along,” Lindsey said. “Since the first spring I got here, he’s a guy who I’ve got a lot of confidence in. Obviously he’s big and physical and can block. He’s got good hands and is a good athlete, and I think (freshman tight end) Deyunkrea Lewis is in that same mold. He’s a younger player that’s learning a little bit by watching AJ.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m really pleased with their growth so far. We probably didn’t block as well last week as we have at that position, I would say, but I’m really excited about their growth and the future of those guys.”
The older Lewis understands blocking is his biggest role in a Troy offense which features some of the most talented receivers and running backs in the Sun Belt Conference.
“I’ve worked very hard at blocking,” Lewis said. “Coach (De’Vonte, assistant) Danzey is very hard on us. He always tells us about how the little stuff really matters – our foot work, our stance. When you do those things, it will take care of itself.”
Big nose guard Shakel Brown got in on the touchdown fun against Georgia State when a fumble popped into his hands and he took it 21 yards into the end zone.
Lewis was kiddingly asked if he thought Brown could play some tight end.
“Matter of fact we had just talked about that when we had dinner before the game,” Lewis said. “He told me he played tight end back in high school and he sure showed it Saturday.”
When starting quarterback Gunnar Watson went down with an upper body injury late in the first quarter against GSU, back-up Jacob Free came in and played well, including throwing the touchdown pass to Lewis as the Trojans tried to rally late.
While Watson’s status for the upcoming game Saturday at Arkansas State was still unclear, Lewis believes the Trojans will be fine with whoever is called on.
“They both have the same mentality of getting the playmakers the ball,” Lewis said of the two QBs.
“We’ve got to keep grinding and take the little things more seriously and we’ll be ready for Arkansas State.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!