Troy Trojans tight end AJ Lewis has nose for the end zone

Maybe AJ Lewis should change his name to TD Lewis.

The Troy sophomore tight end certainly knows how to find the end zone.

Over the past two seasons, Lewis has caught eight total passes – five being for scores. He caught six passes in 2019 with three touchdowns, and both of his catches this season have been for scores.

“I just keep grinding and play hard, and when it’s my time, I’ve got to execute and show up for my time,” Lewis said.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pounder has touchdown catches in the last two games – a 16-yard reception for the first touchdown two weeks ago in a win against Eastern Kentucky and a 2-yard TD catch in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Georgia State.

“Coach (Chip) Lindsey trusts me in the pass plays,” Lewis said. “If I’m in the offense during the pass plays for the tight ends, I take full advantage of it.”

It really isn’t unusual for Lewis to be an effective receiver. At Murphy High School in Mobile, he caught 10 touchdown passes throughout his career and had 71 catches for 1,013 yards.