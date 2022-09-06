Troy Trojans transfer receiver RaJae' Johnson reunites with OC Joe Craddock

RaJae’ Johnson tried to stay upbeat during the game so he would be ready when his chance came for Troy in the season opener against Ole Miss on Saturday.

“If my energy is down and I’m showing that I’m having bad emotions, it’s going to bring the younger guys down,” Johnson said. “So I just tried to encourage them and uplift them, and they were encouraging me, too. They knew I wanted to be on the field and help them."

Johnson, a senior wide receiver transfer from UAB, scored the lone touchdown for the Trojans during a 28-10 defeat at the hands of the Rebels.

The score came with 7:17 left in the game when quarterback Gunnar Watson, setting up in the shotgun, found Johnson over the middle for a 3-yard TD strike.

"When it happened, I wasn’t initially the read, but the ball came to me," Johnson said. "I just stayed ready. I’ve been in big situations, so I was prepared for the moment.”

Johnson was UAB’s third leading receiver a year ago with 23 catches for 394 yards and a touchdown, but entered the transfer portal after the regular season and opted out the Blazers’ bowl game.

“A lot of people didn’t know that I was verbally committed to Georgia Southern at the beginning,” Johnson said of entering the transfer portal.

But when it was announced Joe Craddock, who had been serving as UAB’s tight ends coach, was leaving to join head coach Jon Sumrall and the new coaching staff at Troy, Johnson quickly decided to become a Trojan.

“I previously talked to coach Craddock on my way out (from UAB to transfer portal) and he told me he had something in store, but with NCAA rules, you can’t really say what that is,” Johnson explained.

“With me still making my decision, I saw after they (UAB) played the bowl game … because I opted out before our bowl game against BYU … and it went breaking news that said Joe Craddock had accepted the OC job at Troy University.

“When I first came to UAB, I was in the tight end room, so I had the relationship with coach Craddock. I already knew what I was getting.”

Craddock has seen the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Johnson develop from a tight end to a wide receiver.

“RaJae’ has really worked his butt off,” Craddock said. “I’ve seen him overweight at times. I’m very proud of him coming into training camp … we challenged him to slim down and he’s done that. He looks better than he ever has.”

Craddock was pleased with how Johnson responded on Saturday.

“He didn’t get a lot of reps early on and he very easily could have been a nuisance on the sideline or whatever,” Craddock said. “But just very happy of the way he handled himself in his character. When he got his shot, he made the very most of the opportunity. When his number was called, he was ready.”

Craddock and Johnson have had a good relationship over the years, so the transition has been smooth between the two at Troy.

“I’m really extremely proud of RaJae’,” Craddock said. “My family thinks of him as a brother. My kids always want to give Rajae’ a hug; they love Rajae’.

Johnson has felt at home within the new Troy offense implemented by Craddock.

“It’s a lot of similarities of what we came from with his insights,” Johnson said of his time at UAB. “The only change is when you get an NFL guy as the O-line coach (Cole Popovich) in teaching the O-line the steps and run game, that was probably the biggest focal part of me having to learn that. As far as everything else, that was easy.”

While Troy’s offense struggled at times against Ole Miss, Johnson is confident the unit will be strong in time.

“A lot of self-inflicted wounds,” Johnson said of the loss. “When we watched film, we left a ton of points on the field. But it’s a new staff and new players trying to understand everybody and their role in the offense.”

Johnson hopes to be part of a team that helps Troy return to winning ways.

“We know we have a special team and a special unit here,” Johnson said. “Troy has won a lot of championships here, and why not Troy this year?

“I want to be a part of bringing that ring and trophy back to Troy. That’s the goal – championship or nothing. The bowl game we can worry about that later, but we’re aiming for the championship first.”